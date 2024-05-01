Jeff Goldblum Has No Plans To Financially Support His Sons When They Grow Up, Wants Them To 'Row Their Own Boat'

Jeff Goldblum admitted he has no plans to support his kids financially when they grow up, because he wants them to learn how to be independent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 71-year-old actor and his wife, 41-year-old Canadian dancer Emilie Livingston, have two sons: Charlie, 8, and River, 7.

Goldblum was a guest on Tuesday's episode of the podcast Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi and said he felt that being self-sufficient was "an important thing to teach kids."