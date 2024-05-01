Jeff Goldblum Has No Plans To Financially Support His Sons When They Grow Up, Wants Them To 'Row Their Own Boat'
Jeff Goldblum admitted he has no plans to support his kids financially when they grow up, because he wants them to learn how to be independent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 71-year-old actor and his wife, 41-year-old Canadian dancer Emilie Livingston, have two sons: Charlie, 8, and River, 7.
Goldblum was a guest on Tuesday's episode of the podcast Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi and said he felt that being self-sufficient was "an important thing to teach kids."
“Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat,” the Jurassic Park actor recalled telling his boys, adding, “I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you."
“You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even it if doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway,” he continued.
The Independence Day star became a first-time father on the Fourth of July in 2015, less than a year after marrying Livingston.
In 2018, he spoke with British outlet iNews about being an older dad, sharing, "I'm glad I waited."
"It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to,” Goldblum said at the time. “What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them.”
He also shared, "I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it."
Goldblum's latest comments came as other high-profile figures were grappling with the logistics of family finances, like music icon Cher and the Royal Family.