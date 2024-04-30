Trump Goes OFF After Hush Money Judge Imposes Fine, Threatens Jail Time: 'Taken Away My Right to Free Speech'
Donald Trump didn't waste any time expressing outrage toward Judge Juan Merchan after being held in contempt of court on Tuesday for violating a gag order in his hush money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"This Judge has taken away my Constitutional Right to FREE SPEECH," Trump began his statement via Truth Social on the morning of April 30, claiming Merchan is highly conflicted and abusing his power. "I am the only Presidential Candidate in History to be GAGGED."
Trump doubled down on his claim about the trial being rigged, stating that Merchan is preventing him from speaking freely about those involved in the case and therefore, is playing a role in "election interference."
Two hours later, the embattled GOP frontrunner took to his platform with another statement, calling the proceedings "a total Witch Hunt."
"Hours of sitting down and listening to nothing except EXONERATION AND LIES. The Trial is going like a speeding bullet, because the Judge is working hard to make all of his friends happy," Trump continued. "Merchan is Rigged, Crooked, and, above all, and without question, CONFLICTED. It's a disgrace to our Country — they've taken away my Right to Free Speech."
As we previously reported, Merchan fined Trump $9,000, $1k per violation. All nine posts were removed by Tuesday afternoon.
The judge explained that New York law doesn't allow him to impose a higher fine, which "unfortunately will not achieve the desired result in those instances where the [defendant] can easily afford such a fine."
Merchan previously barred Trump from commenting on likely witnesses, potential jurors, court staff, lawyers for the prosecution and others connected to the case, including the judge's family.
The gag order did not prohibit Trump from speaking out about Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Merchan has now issued a warning that the court "will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment."
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last year, following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.
Daniels alleged they had an affair, which he vehemently denied.
"Stormy is an incredible woman," her friend, fellow adult film star Alana Evans told Abby Phillip on Monday night's CNN NewsNight, predicting that Daniels will be a strong witness.
"She's been steadfast through this entire process. She's been very solid. So, honestly, I would imagine that she's ready for this."