Trump Goes OFF After Hush Money Judge Imposes Fine, Threatens Jail Time: 'Taken Away My Right to Free Speech'

Trump doubled down on his claim about the trial being rigged, stating that Merchan is preventing him from speaking freely about those involved in the case and therefore, is playing a role in "election interference."

Two hours later, the embattled GOP frontrunner took to his platform with another statement, calling the proceedings "a total Witch Hunt."

"Hours of sitting down and listening to nothing except EXONERATION AND LIES. The Trial is going like a speeding bullet, because the Judge is working hard to make all of his friends happy," Trump continued. "Merchan is Rigged, Crooked, and, above all, and without question, CONFLICTED. It's a disgrace to our Country — they've taken away my Right to Free Speech."