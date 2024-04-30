Donald Trump Lashing Out About His Lawyers in Private Chats For Not Being Aggressive, Refusing to Pay Certain Legal Fees: Sources
Donald Trump has been telling his inner circle he's upset about his legal team's strategy in court and doesn't understand why he's paying them so much money.
Sources close to the ex-president revealed he is far from pleased with the work of his attorney Todd Blanche in recent months.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Trump is furious with Blance for not being "aggressive" enough in court. Haberman said Trump at one point loved Blance but that has now changed.
Sources told the reporter Trump told close friends that Blance, a former federal prosecutor, has not "been following his instructions closely, and has been insufficiently aggressive."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Insiders told Haberman that Trump wants his lawyer to "attack witnesses, attack what the former president sees as a hostile jury pool, and attack the judge, Juan M. Merchan."
In addition, Haberman reported that Trump isn't happy with the invoices he's received from Blance and other lawyers. She said the ex-president "sometimes refuses to pay them" and has moaned to friends about the cost of his team.
- Donald Trump Goes Off About U.S. Having ‘Definite Anti-White’ Bias During Shocking Chat
- 'Staggering': ABC News Host George Stephanopoulos Slams Donald Trump Over 2024 Hopeful's Litany of Legal Woes
- 'Total Loser': Donald Attacks Trashes Mitt Romney While Endorsing GOP Primary Candidate to Fill Utah Senate Seat
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has appeared irritated at times and sleepy for other periods during the first couple of days of his hush money trial in New York.
Trump's one-time close friend David Pecker, who helped the ex-president coordinate the "hush money" payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, spilled all about the scheme in court.
Pecker said he had helped many celebrities out with buying negative stories and burying them. He said he had previously purchased stories for Mark Wahlberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tiger Woods.
Trump and his team are expected to be in court later today as the hush money trial resumes. This morning, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to slam special counsel Jack Smith.
He reposted a meme created that showed a photo of Smith with the caption "Jack A--" and asked followers to "retruth if you agree." The post was shared by 1,600 people and liked my another 3,000.