Autopsy Bombshell: Missing Colorado Mom Suzanne Morphew Died by Homicide, Lethal Cocktail Found in System

Barry Morphew, her husband, was formerly a prime suspect in her disappearance and was later arrested in 2021 on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

Authorities believed that he killed her on May 9 after discovering that she was having an affair amidst their troubled marriage. Text messages reviewed in the case seemingly indicated that both she and her husband were unfaithful before her disappearance.

A judge dismissed the case against Barry in April 2022, at which time 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice."

That selection means that prosecutors could once again seek to file charges in connection with Suzanne's case after the autopsy confirmed she was sedated and murdered.