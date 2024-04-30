SEE THE TEXTS: Ariana Madix Exposes Private Messages to Raquel Leviss and BFF After Uncovering Tom Sandoval Affair in Lawsuit Fight

According to Madix, she confronted Sandoval about the affair in the alley of TomTom, the West Hollywood Bar he shares with Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Schwartz. She alleged Sandoval tried to move her away from TomTom because he was "concerned that people might overhear us." Around that same time, Madix admitted she "sent the videos I recorded to Plaintiff (Leviss) along with a text message reading, 'you're dead to me.'"

"I did not send the videos to anyone else. Nor did I share, display, or show the videos to anyone else. To be clear, I only saw the video of Plaintiff masturbating in places secluded from others— i.e., alone in the bathroom stall and in the alley with Mr. Sandoval," she said in her motion to strike her name from the lawsuit.

Madix then included the texts she sent Logan to back up her claims above.