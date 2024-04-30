SEE THE TEXTS: Ariana Madix Exposes Private Messages to Raquel Leviss and BFF After Uncovering Tom Sandoval Affair in Lawsuit Fight
Ariana Madix is exposing the text messages she sent to both Raquel Leviss and one of her closest friends, Logan, after confronting her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, about his months-long affair with Leviss. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Vanderpump Rules star included her first private correspondence with her friend-turned-enemy post-discovery and how she revealed the news to her best pal.
As this outlet reported, Leviss sued Madix and Sandoval in February for alleged revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy. She claimed Sandoval recorded videos of her "in a state of undress and masturbating" without her "knowledge or consent" and alleged Madix "distributed them and/or showed them to others."
Madix denied those claims and demanded her name be stricken from the lawsuit, claiming she never sent the videos to anyone other than Leviss — and she alleged her text messages to Logan reveal just that.
RadarOnline.com already published the former Dancing with the Stars contestant's shocking declaration, revealing in her own words what allegedly went down in the crucial moments she discovered the secret romance and confronted Sandoval and Leviss about their love affair.
In her latest filing, Madix also included messages she exchanged with her then Pump Rules costar Leviss before and after her findings on March 1, 2023.
Just one month before, the two had discussed watching Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. "We are gonna watch the wwhl episode now," Madix told Leviss, who replied, "oh nice!! I'm trying to find the whole episode on YouTube rn but I don't think it's out yet." They appeared to then joke about how long Leviss had to stay up to watch it.
Later, on February 25, Leviss texted Madix, "Yay! I'm happy you're coming with Brad and Jami." It appears Madix did not respond because the conversation thread jumps to days later when all hell broke loose.
"you are DEAD TO ME," Madix texted Leviss after finding images and Facetime videos of Raquel "masturbating" on Sandoval's phone. "Ariana, I don't know what to say right now besides I really f----- up and I am so so sorry," Leviss responded, to which Madix told her, "shut the f--- up you f------ RAT."
Those messages were famously shown on Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 reunion; however, the texts Madix sent to Logan were not.
According to Madix, she confronted Sandoval about the affair in the alley of TomTom, the West Hollywood Bar he shares with Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Schwartz. She alleged Sandoval tried to move her away from TomTom because he was "concerned that people might overhear us." Around that same time, Madix admitted she "sent the videos I recorded to Plaintiff (Leviss) along with a text message reading, 'you're dead to me.'"
"I did not send the videos to anyone else. Nor did I share, display, or show the videos to anyone else. To be clear, I only saw the video of Plaintiff masturbating in places secluded from others— i.e., alone in the bathroom stall and in the alley with Mr. Sandoval," she said in her motion to strike her name from the lawsuit.
Madix then included the texts she sent Logan to back up her claims above.
Madix's messages to Logan from that night obtained by RadarOnline.com read, “i called her [Plaintiff] after finding out and texting her the videos of herself from tom’s phone that i took[.] tom took my phone and deleted them[.] chased him all the way down san vincente[.]”
But Leviss' legal team Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman don't believe her and are looking forward to their day in court, telling us, "The only thing more laughable than Ariana’s motion is her fairytale account of how she discovered the relationship from Tom’s phone."
"Meanwhile, we look forward to cross examining her on her declaration, as we have irrefutable evidence that the videos were distributed," the statement continued. "Lastly, the forensic 'expert' states that the video is not 'NOW' on her phone, well after the events in question and with months of notice that her actions had put her in legal jeopardy."