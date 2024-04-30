Tupac Shakur Suspect Keffe D Refuses to Testify About His Alleged Role in Rapper's Murder: 'I Ain’t Saying S--- No More'
Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect, Keffe D, recently refused to testify about his alleged role in the rapper’s killing almost 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested and charged with Shakur’s murder back in September 2023, the suspect reportedly refused to answer questions connected to the September 7, 1996 shooting that ultimately left Shakur dead at 25 years old.
According to the Sun, Keffe D plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights when his murder trial kicks off in November.
“I ain’t saying s--- no more,” Keffe D reportedly said ahead of his trial. He also reportedly claimed that he was “fitted up” in connection to Shakur’s murder in Las Vegas roughly 28 years ago.
Keffe D’s lawyer recently revealed that the accused murder was confident that he will be acquitted when the case goes to trial later this year.
“He feels that it's a winnable case,” the suspect’s lawyer, Carl Arnold, told the Sun this week. “He's always felt that way. He's never asked me to plea bargain. We are going to trial.”
“Keefe will not be giving evidence,” Arnold added.
Meanwhile, a source close to Keffe D further confirmed that Shakur’s accused murderer would not take the stand at the trial in November.
“There is zero benefit from letting Keefe take the stand or face any detailed examination by professional lawyers,” the insider said this week.
“Keefe is a loose cannon when it comes to running his mouth,” the source continued. “It is what has got him in trouble. Given that he confessed to his role in two police interviews and not faced legal actions, you would have thought he’d have shut his a-- up.”
"But no he couldn’t stop but wanted to get some fame.”
According to the Sun, Keffe D’s lawyer plans to subpoena Shakur’s friend Suge Knight in connection his client’s murder case.
Suge Knight was sitting beside Shakur when the rapper was gunned down back in September 1996.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Keffe D’s decision not to testify in his upcoming murder trial comes after Keffe D discussed his alleged role in Shakur’s murder several times.
The suspect admitted in police interviews, documentaries, and even his own book how he allegedly orchestrated Shakur’s murder and was even in the car when his nephew, Orlando Anderson, allegedly shot Shakur in Las Vegas on the night of September 7, 1996.
Nevada police ultimately raided Keffe D’s Las Vegas home in July 2023, and he was arrested and charged with Shakur’s murder two months later in September 2023.
Keffe D pleaded not guilty to the sole murder charge in November 2023. His trial is currently scheduled to kick off on November 4, 2024.
“Mr. Davis was not in Las Vegas at the time, there is no murder weapon, and they don’t have car used during the shooting as evidence,” Keffe D’s lawyer recently said ahead of the suspect’s trial.