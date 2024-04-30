Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect, Keffe D, recently refused to testify about his alleged role in the rapper’s killing almost 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested and charged with Shakur’s murder back in September 2023, the suspect reportedly refused to answer questions connected to the September 7, 1996 shooting that ultimately left Shakur dead at 25 years old.