Anne Hathaway Reveals 'Milestone' of 5 Years Sober, Opens Up About Past Struggles

Anne Hathaway revealed she surpassed five years sober in a candid new interview that touched on the time she was the subject of internet ridicule, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress, 41, who tends to keep a low profile, opened up about personal growth and her upcoming movie for the debut of the New York Times series, The Interview.

When NYT's David Marchese asked Hathaway about turning 40, she responded, "I don't take it that seriously," and said that "there are so many other things I identify as milestones."