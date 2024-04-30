Your tip
Ex-Clinton Strategist James Carville Launches Expletive-ridden Rant Against 'Little F------ 26-Year-Olds' Refusing to Vote for Biden

james carville
Source: MEGA

James Carville ranted about young voters who are unenthusiastic about voting for Joe Biden.

By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

James Carville, former strategist to President Bill Clinton, had a strongly worded message for young voters who refuse to vote for President Joe Biden.

Carville went on an expletive-laced rant aimed at young voters who are weary of voting for a second Biden term. The Democratic strategist told them to "get off your motherf------ a-- and go vote," RadarOnline.com has learned.

james carville
Source: MEGA

Carville claimed young voters will be living 'under a theocracy' if Trump wins in November.

On Sunday, Carville warned the "little f------ 26-year-olds” that they would have "no rights left" and would be living "under a theocracy" if Donald Trump wins in November.

"So, I hear this a lot," Carville said in a video shared by podcast producer Politicon. "James, young voters are just not into this. It’s two candidates, one’s in their 80s, one is almost in their 80s, they’re concerned about things that Washington politicians, and you just can’t blame them for – ‘Oh, s---. F--- you!"

james carville
Source: MEGA

Carville slammed conservative SCOTUS justices who he claimed would 'take every right' away from young voters.

"Are you watching what is happening in the Supreme Court?" Carville asked. "If you’re 26, do you see what they’re doing? First of all, they’re gonna take every right that you could possibly have away from you."

Carville then slammed conservative justices — including Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — branding them "illegitimate w-----" who have turned the highest court into an "illegitimate organization" as they consider Trump's immunity case.

james carville
Source: MEGA

The political pundit warned there 'will be no government left' if Biden doesn't win re-election.

"You tell these young people, if you don’t get involved right now, in this election, they’re gonna be involved in your life for the rest of your freaking life," the ex-Clinton strategist told Democratic operatives in reference to Trump and conservative justices.

"If they get a hold, there will be no government left, there will be no rights left, you will live under theocracy, you’ll end up with Christian nationalism."

joe biden donald trump taking us back years abortion laws
Source: mega

Carville urged Democratic operatives to tell young people to 'get off your motherf------ a--- and go vote.'

Carville continued to rant about young voters who have seemingly written off the 2024 election due to the choice between Biden or Trump.

"But that’s all right, you little f------ 26-year-old, you don’t feel like ‘the election’s important to me. They’re not addressing the issues that I care about," the political pundit said before he listing key issues at stake including student debt, abortion rights, interest rates and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"You are being insufficiently served by the commentariat and to some extent, you're being insufficiently served through Democratic messaging."

Carville circled back to dishing out "advice" to Democratic operatives struggling to get young voters on board for Biden.

"Tell these young people to get off your motherf------ a– and go vote, because you should vote like your entire future and the entire future of this United States depends on it, because quite frankly, it does, and that’s not an exaggeration."

