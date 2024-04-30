REVEALED: The Rock Accused of Costing Movie Studio $50 Million By Showing Up 7-8 Hours Late, Had 'Huge Fight' With Ryan Reynolds Over Tardiness

However, a rep for the studios denied the claims and said that he has been a pleasure to work with.

Rumblings of Johnson being unpunctual surfaced in 2016 amid reports that he and costar Vin Diesel's feud had been "building up for months" while filming The Fate of the Furious due to Johnson constantly being late.

According to a sensational new report from The Wrap, Johnson once again ruffled feathers on the set of Red Notice during production in the fall of 2020. Insiders claimed that Johnson and Ryan Reynolds got into a "huge fight" after waiting five hours for the WWE star to be ready to film.