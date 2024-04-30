REVEALED: The Rock Accused of Costing Movie Studio $50 Million By Showing Up 7-8 Hours Late, Had 'Huge Fight' With Ryan Reynolds Over Tardiness
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has proven himself to be a bonafide box office superstar, but is developing a reputation for tardiness according to multiple insiders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late," said one source from the Amazon MGM Studios movie Red One, a highly anticipated Christmas film hitting theaters in Nov. 2024.
However, a rep for the studios denied the claims and said that he has been a pleasure to work with.
Rumblings of Johnson being unpunctual surfaced in 2016 amid reports that he and costar Vin Diesel's feud had been "building up for months" while filming The Fate of the Furious due to Johnson constantly being late.
According to a sensational new report from The Wrap, Johnson once again ruffled feathers on the set of Red Notice during production in the fall of 2020. Insiders claimed that Johnson and Ryan Reynolds got into a "huge fight" after waiting five hours for the WWE star to be ready to film.
The former wrestler-turned-actor was claimed to have "stormed off set" following their tiff.
Insiders said the two stars didn't speak for years until they recently buried the hatchet.
Other sources in a separate report, however, said the exchange between Reynolds and Johnson wasn't nearly as dramatic, but that Reynolds did have a talk with his costar and things quickly got back to business as usual on the Netflix film released in 2021.
"Dwayne is the consummate professional and we're thrilled to have worked with him on Red Notice, our #1 film," a spokesperson said on their behalf.
- 'YOU Give The Money': Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dragged After Asking Fans for Maui Wildfire Donations
- ‘Shattering His Precious Ego’: Vin Diesel Losing it Over Enemy The Rock’s Box Office Success
- Kim Kardashian Ranked The Most Negative Celebrity On Social Media, Selena Gomez Named Most Positive
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Johnson and Reynolds for comment.
Johnson was accused of arriving roughly seven to eight hours on average per day while shooting his upcoming film and allegedly missed several entire days of production.
His lateness was claimed to have cost the movie studio at least $50 million, according to three insiders who insisted on anonymity.
"It was a f------ disaster," one tipster said, as the other insiders echoed claims that the production crew was forced to shoot around him on the days he went MIA.
One source close to Amazon MGM said the budget never went way over the amount that execs green lit the movie at — $250 million. "It is completely normal for there to be budget fluctuations within 15 percent of the target, which is exactly what we experienced," the source explained.
A rep for Amazon MGM Studios also shut down the allegations of tardiness.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One — a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season. Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn't have made it without Dwayne's constant work and support," they said.
The Amazon MGM Studios rep add, "Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up 7-8 hours late to set is both ridiculous and false."