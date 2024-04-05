Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Refuses to Endorse Biden Despite Previous Support

"I realize now going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that," he told host Will Cain on Fox News in an interview that dropped Friday.

Johnson confessed that he is not thrilled with the current state of America due to the "cancel culture," woke agenda, and constant back-and-forth.

"In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that's OK," The Rock added, clarifying that he does believe things will improve and "get better" as he is an optimist.