Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Refuses to Endorse Biden Despite Previous Support
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed he won't be endorsing President Joe Biden or throwing his public support behind any candidate this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former WWE star-turned-box office sensation said he made the "best decision for me at the time" when he endorsed Biden in 2020, admitting he felt compelled to utilize his influence but instead caused "a lot of unrest" and "division."
"I realize now going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that," he told host Will Cain on Fox News in an interview that dropped Friday.
Johnson confessed that he is not thrilled with the current state of America due to the "cancel culture," woke agenda, and constant back-and-forth.
"In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that's OK," The Rock added, clarifying that he does believe things will improve and "get better" as he is an optimist.
However, going forward, "I will keep my politics to myself," he said.
"It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent."
As for whether he will ever be pursuing the oval office, Johnson admitted that it's unlikely, especially because being a present father matters to him so much. "No, that's not my intention. I'm not a politician," he said amid his return to WrestleMania 40.
The iconic wrestler previously said that he was "moved" by the amount of support he received when he appeared on Trevor Noah's "What Now?" podcast last year.
"I'll share this little bit with you: At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run," he shared at the time. The Rock said it came out of the "blue" and completely took him by surprise.
"It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I'd be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that's never been my goal."