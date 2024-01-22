Trevor Noah's Career Thriving as 'The Daily Show' Struggles to Find His Successor: Report
Comedian Trevor Noah is getting the last laugh as his career soars after quitting The Daily Show while his former bosses struggle mightily to fill his shoes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a recent report, insiders say Noah's career is thriving with the Comedy Central program in his rearview mirror.
Noah, 39, sent shock waves through the industry when he stepped down from the coveted Comedy Central post in December 2022 after seven successful years.
"Trevor is doing great," an insider said, according to the National Enquirer. "He's headlining stand-up all over the world, and his new podcast is a bona fide hit that draws A-list guests."
"He's got even grander plans to make his mark on the big screen," the tipster added.
Meanwhile, Daily Show head honchos are reportedly still desperately seeking his replacement, relying on a series of guest hosts after one of their top choices, 38-year-old Hasan Minhaj, washed out following the publication of a controversial profile in The New Yorker magazine.
Hasan, who often got laughs talking about the hardships he's faced as a Muslim Asian American in his standup routine, admitted a lot of it never happened.
"It's especially gratifying to Trevor that he has proven incredibly difficult to replace," the insider continued. "He can come across as a little smug about all of this, but that's the essence of his creative voice."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Noah's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Daily Show staffers were concerned that Noah's replacement would fire them.
"Staffers are worried they might be out of a job because whoever is chosen will have his or her own writing team," a source said.
Sources said staffers were rooting for Roy Wood Jr., who served as one of the Daily Show's correspondents — before he dropped out of the running.
There have been no real frontrunners to take over since Wood withdrew.