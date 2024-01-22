Trevor Noah's Career Thriving as 'The Daily Show' Struggles to Find His Successor: Report

Noah, 39, sent shock waves through the industry when he stepped down from the coveted Comedy Central post in December 2022 after seven successful years.

"Trevor is doing great," an insider said, according to the National Enquirer. "He's headlining stand-up all over the world, and his new podcast is a bona fide hit that draws A-list guests."

"He's got even grander plans to make his mark on the big screen," the tipster added.