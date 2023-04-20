'Daily Show' Staffers Rooting For Roy Wood Jr To Take Trevor Noah’s Spot, Anxious Over Job Security: Sources
Anxious Daily Show staffers fear Trevor Noah’s permanent successor on the Comedy Central classic will fire them all — because fill-in hosts are freezing them out and using their own teams, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Network honchos are determined to find a big name to fill Trevor’s shoes after he wrapped his seven-year stint behind the anchor desk in December — and they’re giving a conga line of comedians a shot at the job!
Tryouts include Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, and Sarah Silverman, who all used their own joke writers — icing out veteran Daily Show scribes — when they did their gigs, sources said.
“Staffers are worried they might be out of a job because whoever is chosen will have his or her own writing team,” said a source.
Longtime Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng are lobbying for the top seat, sources said. But finicky execs didn’t give the guys any guest host slots until nearly four months into the new season — after more famous faces had their chances!
Sources said the staff has been rooting for Roy to win the gig because they believe he’s more likely to keep them on the payroll.
But a source dished, “Bosses are in no hurry to name a full-time host. They’re going to try these guys out and see how they do and how the viewers react. Everything’s still up in the air, but it’s getting on people’s nerves.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Noah shocked viewers when he announced his departure.
He said, “I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey.”
Noah added, “It’s been absolutely amazing, and I found myself thinking about everything we’ve gone through—the Trump presidency, the pandemic, more pandemic—and I realized that after seven years, my time is up.”
He later explained, “Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end.”
“A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out because there are many other things I’d like to do,” he said.