'Too Many Preachy Females': Ex-Clinton Advisor James Carville Says 'Woke Stuff Is Killing Us'
James Carville, the veteran political strategist who masterminded Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign and advised Hillary Clinton in 2016, has suggested that the current culture of the Democratic Party is being dominated by "preachy females," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females," Carville told columnist Maureen Dowd in a new profile for The New York Times on Saturday. "'Don’t drink beer. Don't watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.' The message is too feminine: 'Everything you're doing is destroying the planet. You've got to eat your peas.'"
"If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election," Carville added. "I'm like: 'Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?'"
Carville, who is from Louisiana and is often referred to by the nickname "the Ragin' Cajun," went on to complain that "woke stuff is killing us," deriding the left's use of terms like "Latinx" and "communities of color."
"No one wants to live like this," he continued. "Who ever thought it was a good idea to tell people you can't hug them or you've got to be careful or you've got to think about names to call them other than the name you know them by? There's nothing wrong with me being white or you being white or them being Black or me being male or you being female. It's a giant, stupid argument."
What is holding liberals back, according to Carville, is their elitist "faculty lounge" attitudes.
"There are a lot of people on the left that would rather lose and be pure because it makes them feel good, it makes them feel superior," Carville said.
So how does he think Democrats can bring Trump voters over to their side?
"If you say, 'You dumb son of a b----, how can you ever think that this fat, slimy, rapist, criminal, racist should be president?' they’re going to recoil," Carville explained.
"I think Democrats should say: 'Look, you believed in him. You felt like you weren’t being seen, you were being culturally excluded. But he betrayed you. You thought he was going to be for you and helping you, but he was really for TikTok and tax cuts to the rich.'"
Despite Carville's concerns about Biden's polling numbers, he said that he actually likes Biden.
"He's a tenacious guy that's had a real life. He's a state school guy. He doesn't have an iota of elitism. He doesn’t even know what 'woke' is," Carville said.
"He's been demonstrably the best president that Black America's ever had, Clinton and Obama included. You look at incomes, employment, poverty rates, access to health care. It's not where whites are, but it's closer than it's ever been."