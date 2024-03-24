'Too Many Preachy Females': Ex-Clinton Advisor James Carville Says 'Woke Stuff Is Killing Us'

James Carville, the veteran political strategist who masterminded Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign and advised Hillary Clinton in 2016, has suggested that the current culture of the Democratic Party is being dominated by "preachy females," RadarOnline.com has learned.

"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females," Carville told columnist Maureen Dowd in a new profile for The New York Times on Saturday. "'Don’t drink beer. Don't watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.' The message is too feminine: 'Everything you're doing is destroying the planet. You've got to eat your peas.'"

"If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election," Carville added. "I'm like: 'Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?'"