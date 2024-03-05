President Joe Biden Mocks SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Over Undisclosed Luxury Trips: 'The Guy Who Likes to Spend Time on Yachts'
President Joe Biden mocked Clarence Thomas this week over the Supreme Court justice’s controversial habit of taking luxury trips that are paid for by wealthy GOP donors and friends, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden’s surprising remarks about Justice Thomas came on Monday in a fiery interview with The New Yorker.
The 81-year-old president and reporter Evan Osnos discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade back in June 2022.
The pair also discussed a concerning concurring opinion that Justice Thomas wrote at the time in which he suggested using the “legal rationale” for overturning Roe v. Wade to “correct the error” on other issues such as same-sex marriage and access to contraception.
But according to Biden, the Supreme Court would not undo those protections because the court does not have a large enough majority “to go there.”
“I don’t think there’s a majority to go there,” President Biden said before warning that “a couple on the Court would go considerably further.”
Biden then appeared to throw shade at Justice Thomas. Although the president did not refer to Justice Thomas by name, he did allude to “the guy who likes to spend a lot of time on yachts.”
“Thomas?” Osnos asked.
President Biden reportedly “just grinned.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Justice Thomas recently faced significant backlash when it was revealed that he had accepted scores of gifts, vacations, and luxury trips that were paid for by wealthy GOP donors.
- Clarence Thomas' Billionaire Donor Pal Did Have Business Before Court, Harlan Crow Denies Involvement & Knowledge Of Case
- Justice Neil Gorsuch Under Fire for Selling Property to Law Firm Exec 9 Days After He Was Confirmed, Did Not Report Buyer's Identity
- George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends J.D. Vance Interview About Whether a President Can 'Defy the Supreme Court'
It was discovered that one friend – billionaire Harlan Crow – urged Justice Thomas to fly on his private yet, take luxury trips on his superyacht, stay at his upscale properties, and even accept expensive gifts.
While Justice Thomas was forced to disclose all his trips and gifts once the matter was exposed to the public, he also defended his actions.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Justice Thomas even went so far as to call the GOP donor billionaire one of his “closest friends” while defending himself from the backlash.
“As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” Justice Thomas explained regarding Harlan Crow and Crow’s wife, Kathy Crow.
“Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable,” the Supreme Court justice continued.
“I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines.”
Meanwhile, President Biden and Justice Thomas reportedly bumped heads as far back as 1991 when Biden – while serving as the then-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee – oversaw Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
Thomas would later describe his contentious confirmation hearing as a “high-tech lynching.”