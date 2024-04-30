Former NFL Star Korey Cunningham's Autopsy Complete, Official Cause of Death Pending
An autopsy of former NFL star Korey Cunningham has been completed in the wake of his death at 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner confirmed that a postmortem examination was done on Cunningham, but the report will still take some time.
His official cause of death is pending and an investigation is ongoing, RadarOnline.com is told.
The Medical Investigator will be working with police in analyzing the death scene and obtaining pertinent medical records.
An autopsy is required by law in death cases involving a homicide, occurring under unusual circumstances, posing a threat to public health, where children die unexpectedly, or in cases involving inmates in prison without prior medical documentation of history, per their site.
Cunningham, who played for three teams during a five-year career with the league, was found dead on April 25 in his Clifton, New Jersey, home.
Clifton police told NBC News they responded to Cunningham's home around 1:15 PM after a family member said they could not get in contact with him. Prior reports said authorities arrived later that afternoon.
Police revealed there was no evidence of foul play.
Cunningham made his NFL debut in 2018 as a seventh-round pick out of the University of Cincinnati, getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals later traded Cunningham to the New England Patriots and he concluded his professional career with the New York Giants, for which Cunningham played 12 games.
"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the Giants shared in a statement mourning his death. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."
Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh also shared his heartfelt condolences.
"I was in Arizona when we drafted Korey Cunnigham in 2018. He moved onto the NY Giants and was living in NJ this past year," he wrote via X, formerly Twitter. "We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn't on the team which doesn't happen … ever. Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey … solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He'd tell stories and we'd laugh our asses off all night."
"Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs," Pugh added. "Everyone who knew Korey Cunningham was better for it. The world lost a great soul."