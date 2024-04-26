Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > NFL

Ex-NFL Star Korey Cunningham Dead at 28, Discovered in His New Jersey Home

korey cunningham nfl star dead at pp
Source: @koreyc71/Instagram

The football world is mourning the loss of former NFL lineman Korey Cunningham.

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former Giants lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead in his Clifton, New Jersey, home on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can report.

Law enforcement sources said his sudden death was self-inflicted and they have no suspicions of foul play. He was 28.

Article continues below advertisement
korey cunningham nfl star dead at
Source: Joe Camporeale/Cal Sport Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Law enforcement sources said his sudden death was self-inflicted and they have no suspicions of foul play.

Cops and emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly before 3:30 PM after being informed of an unconscious man at the location.

Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office removed his body from the residence on Riverwalk Way by 4:30 PM, according to RLS Media.

Family members were said to be "visibly distraught" as they gathered outside of his property after learning of his tragic fate. An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound football star, born in Alabama, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals after becoming a college standout in Cincinnati. He also played for the New England Patriots before joining the New York Giants in 2021.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," read a statement from the Giants team. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

MORE ON:
NFL
Article continues below advertisement
korey cunningham nfl star dead at
Source: @koreyc71/Instagram

Cunningham shared his final post on Instagram just days ago from a hunting trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh expressed his grief in a statement on Thursday, revealing the two remained in contact and that Cunningham had moved to New Jersey this past year.

"We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn't on the team, which doesn't happen ... ever," Pugh wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey ... solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He'd tell stories and we'd laugh our asses off all night."

"Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul."

Article continues below advertisement
korey cunningham nfl star dead at
Source: @koreyc71/Instagram

He played for the New England Patriots before joining the New York Giants in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Cunningham shared his final post on Instagram just days ago from a hunting trip. "Last-minute trip across the Mason Dixon to chase Easterns. Til next time Carolina," he captioned the photos tagged in Edgewater.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The beloved athlete would often document his football milestones, workouts, and trips before his death.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.