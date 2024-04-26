Ex-NFL Star Korey Cunningham Dead at 28, Discovered in His New Jersey Home

Former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh expressed his grief in a statement on Thursday, revealing the two remained in contact and that Cunningham had moved to New Jersey this past year.

"We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn't on the team, which doesn't happen ... ever," Pugh wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey ... solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He'd tell stories and we'd laugh our asses off all night."

"Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul."