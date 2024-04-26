Ex-NFL Star Korey Cunningham Dead at 28, Discovered in His New Jersey Home
Former Giants lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead in his Clifton, New Jersey, home on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can report.
Law enforcement sources said his sudden death was self-inflicted and they have no suspicions of foul play. He was 28.
Cops and emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly before 3:30 PM after being informed of an unconscious man at the location.
Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office removed his body from the residence on Riverwalk Way by 4:30 PM, according to RLS Media.
Family members were said to be "visibly distraught" as they gathered outside of his property after learning of his tragic fate. An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound football star, born in Alabama, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals after becoming a college standout in Cincinnati. He also played for the New England Patriots before joining the New York Giants in 2021.
"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," read a statement from the Giants team. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."
Former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh expressed his grief in a statement on Thursday, revealing the two remained in contact and that Cunningham had moved to New Jersey this past year.
"We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn't on the team, which doesn't happen ... ever," Pugh wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey ... solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He'd tell stories and we'd laugh our asses off all night."
"Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul."
Cunningham shared his final post on Instagram just days ago from a hunting trip. "Last-minute trip across the Mason Dixon to chase Easterns. Til next time Carolina," he captioned the photos tagged in Edgewater.
The beloved athlete would often document his football milestones, workouts, and trips before his death.