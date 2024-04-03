Your tip
Vontae Davis' Autopsy Complete Days After NFL Star Was Found Dead in Florida Home

By:

Apr. 3 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

An autopsy has been completed on retired Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis, 35, who was found dead in his Florida home on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed on Wednesday morning that the autopsy was finished but the NFL star's cause will be determined upon further forensic testing.

It will likely take three weeks to a month for the results to be compiled into a report, a spokesperson for the office said.

Davis was found unresponsive in the gym area of his home in Southwest Ranches, a suburb outside of Miami, by a "house assistant," the Davie Police Department said on Monday.

Foul play is not suspected based on preliminary information.

Police released chilling audio recordings of the assistant's call to 911, in which she said she was on her way to the residence — owned by Davis' grandmother — when she got a text from a woman who discovered the former footballer on the ground.

Foul play is not suspected in the former Buffalo Bills cornerback's death, according to local police.

"She froze," the assistant said to the emergency dispatcher. "She called me, and she couldn't even speak. That's why I called."

The woman who found Davis sent a text message to the assistant that included a video, according to the audio.

"And then she started just blasting my phone, and when I answered, she FaceTimed me and showed me him lying on the ground," the assistant said.

The 911 dispatcher tried to get the caller to obtain a defibrillator in an effort to give Davis' heart a "jump start."

The assistant told the 911 operator Davis had three or four guns in the home, which she believed were either in his bedroom or on his nightstand.

She also said the last time she saw Davis was on Friday, and noted that another person saw him Saturday evening.

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler, posted to social media a week before he was found dead: "Excited to share my journey from DC to where I am today through my signed children's book! Packed with invaluable life lessons and gratitude for my support system. #StayTuned #LifeLessons #DCPride."

retired nfl player vontae davis found in home gym area
Source: @vontaedavis/Instagram

Davis was found unresponsive in the gym area of his Florida home.

Word quickly spread on social media as several of Davis' former teammates and others in the industry expressed their shock and condolences over the player's death.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis," Jim Irsay, CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, one of Davis' former teams, said in a post on X. "A great guy, teammate, player."

"Devastating and Heartbreaking news," Chuck Pagano, the Colts' former head coach, said in a post, adding that he "Loved [Davis] like a son."

retired nfl player vontae davis found in home gym area
Source: MEGA

Authorities said earlier this week that an autopsy had not yet been conducted, and a cause of death for the two-time Pro Bowler will later be determined.

Davis made waves when he abruptly ended his football career during a game in 2019, quitting his team at halftime and retiring. The Bills were trailing the Chargers 28-6 at home when Davis, 30, called it quits in the locker room.

Before his time with the Bills, Davis spent six years with the Indianapolis Colts, making two Pro Bowls in 2014 and 2015. He began his career playing for the Miami Dolphins from 2009 to 2011.

Over 10 years, Davis played in 121 games, making 22 interceptions and 97 pass deflections.

