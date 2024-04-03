Vontae Davis' Autopsy Complete Days After NFL Star Was Found Dead in Florida Home

An autopsy has been completed on retired Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis, 35, who was found dead in his Florida home on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed on Wednesday morning that the autopsy was finished but the NFL star's cause will be determined upon further forensic testing.

It will likely take three weeks to a month for the results to be compiled into a report, a spokesperson for the office said.