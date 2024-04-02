LISTEN: Late NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Unresponsive in Home Gym Area, 911 Caller Reveals Tragic Discovery
Police released audio of a 911 call placed by a personal assistant of former Miami Dolphins star Vontae Davis on the day he was found dead, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing the woman who initially discovered the 35-year-old was left speechless by the tragic discovery.
Davis was unresponsive in the gym area at his home in Southwest Ranches, a suburb outside of Miami when the woman stumbled upon him on Monday.
In the audio, the operator asked if the woman could detail what she found, but the assistant noted she was still on her way to the residence owned by his grandmother where he was discovered on the ground.
"She froze," Davis' assistant could be heard explaining. "She called me, and she couldn't even speak. That's why I called."
The assistant confirmed to the operator that Davis did have guns in the home, noting there were three or four that she believed were either in his bedroom or on his nightstand.
"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," the Davie Police Department told us while noting that the investigation is ongoing.
The assistant said she last saw Davis on Friday. She said someone else saw him Saturday evening.
While waiting for police and paramedics to arrive at the scene, the assistant told the operator she first received a text from the woman who found him, including a video.
"And then she started just blasting my phone, and when I answered, she FaceTimed me and showed me him laying on the ground," the assistant said, revealing the woman was shaken up over the entire incident.
On the heavily redacted call, dispatch attempted to get the woman to obtain a defibrillator to help give his heart a "jump start."
Authorities said earlier this week that an autopsy had not yet been conducted, and a cause of death for the two-time Pro Bowler will later be determined.
Davis played in 121 games during his decade-long career and has been mourned by many in the football community after news of his shocking passing.
The athlete had posted on social media just days ago, looking forward to the future.
"Excited to share my journey from DC to where I am today through my signed children's book! Packed with invaluable life lessons and gratitude for my support system," he wrote. "#StayTuned #LifeLessons #DCPride."