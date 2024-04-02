Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Deaths

LISTEN: Late NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Unresponsive in Home Gym Area, 911 Caller Reveals Tragic Discovery

retired nfl player vontae davis found in home gym area pp
Source: @vontaedavis/Instagram

The 911 audio has been released by police.

By:

Apr. 2 2024, Updated 7:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Police released audio of a 911 call placed by a personal assistant of former Miami Dolphins star Vontae Davis on the day he was found dead, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing the woman who initially discovered the 35-year-old was left speechless by the tragic discovery.

Davis was unresponsive in the gym area at his home in Southwest Ranches, a suburb outside of Miami when the woman stumbled upon him on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement
retired nfl player vontae davis found in home gym area
Source: @vontaedavis/Instagram

Davis was unresponsive in the gym area at his home in Southwest Ranches, a suburb outside of Miami, when the woman stumbled upon him on Monday.

In the audio, the operator asked if the woman could detail what she found, but the assistant noted she was still on her way to the residence owned by his grandmother where he was discovered on the ground.

"She froze," Davis' assistant could be heard explaining. "She called me, and she couldn't even speak. That's why I called."

The assistant confirmed to the operator that Davis did have guns in the home, noting there were three or four that she believed were either in his bedroom or on his nightstand.

Article continues below advertisement
retired nfl player vontae davis found in home gym area
Source: MEGA

In the audio, the operator asked if the woman could detail what she found, but the assistant noted she was still on her way to the residence owned by his grandmother where he was discovered on the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," the Davie Police Department told us while noting that the investigation is ongoing.

The assistant said she last saw Davis on Friday. She said someone else saw him Saturday evening.

While waiting for police and paramedics to arrive at the scene, the assistant told the operator she first received a text from the woman who found him, including a video.

MORE ON:
Deaths
Article continues below advertisement
retired nfl player vontae davis found in home gym area
Source: MEGA

"She froze," Davis' assistant could be heard explaining about the woman who found him. "She called me, and she couldn't even speak. That's why I called."

Article continues below advertisement

"And then she started just blasting my phone, and when I answered, she FaceTimed me and showed me him laying on the ground," the assistant said, revealing the woman was shaken up over the entire incident.

On the heavily redacted call, dispatch attempted to get the woman to obtain a defibrillator to help give his heart a "jump start."

Authorities said earlier this week that an autopsy had not yet been conducted, and a cause of death for the two-time Pro Bowler will later be determined.

Article continues below advertisement
retired nfl player vontae davis found in home gym area
Source: MEGA

Authorities said earlier this week that an autopsy had not yet been conducted, and a cause of death for the two-time Pro Bowler will later be determined.

Article continues below advertisement

Davis played in 121 games during his decade-long career and has been mourned by many in the football community after news of his shocking passing.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The athlete had posted on social media just days ago, looking forward to the future.

"Excited to share my journey from DC to where I am today through my signed children's book! Packed with invaluable life lessons and gratitude for my support system," he wrote. "#StayTuned #LifeLessons #DCPride."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.