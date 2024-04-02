LISTEN: Late NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Unresponsive in Home Gym Area, 911 Caller Reveals Tragic Discovery

Davis was unresponsive in the gym area at his home in Southwest Ranches, a suburb outside of Miami when the woman stumbled upon him on Monday.

Police released audio of a 911 call placed by a personal assistant of former Miami Dolphins star Vontae Davis on the day he was found dead, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing the woman who initially discovered the 35-year-old was left speechless by the tragic discovery.

In the audio, the operator asked if the woman could detail what she found, but the assistant noted she was still on her way to the residence owned by his grandmother where he was discovered on the ground.

"She froze," Davis' assistant could be heard explaining. "She called me, and she couldn't even speak. That's why I called."

The assistant confirmed to the operator that Davis did have guns in the home, noting there were three or four that she believed were either in his bedroom or on his nightstand.