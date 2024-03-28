Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Deaths
Exclusive

Former Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader Laid to Rest, Family Raises $75k After She Dies of Sepsis Following Stillbirth

kansas city chief cheerleader dies pp
Source: @withjoykrystal/instagram;

In the wake of her shocking death, a fundraiser made in her honor has sky-rocketed past its original $25k goal and has garnered more than $75,500 in donations.

By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Krystal Anderson, a former NFL cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, was laid to rest with a funeral service held on Thursday, part of which is to be funded by donations sent to the family as they grieve the heartbreaking loss of their loved one.

Those close to Anderson, also known as "Krissy, Kiki" said her health took a devastating turn on March 20, RadarOnline.com has learned. They said she remained strong and resilient as tough as her circumstances were.

Article continues below advertisement
kansas city withjoykrystal
Source: @withjoykrystal/instagram

Krissy was laid to rest with a funeral service held on Thursday.

"Krissy sought out hospitalization during her 21st week of pregnancy, and despite the trauma of losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, she fought on," her family shared on a GoFundMe page.

"Her fight with sepsis, led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive," they shared, revealing she was surrounded by her loved ones when she took her last breath. Krissy was 40.

Polls and studies have shown that at least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis, and nearly 350,000 adults with it die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Article continues below advertisement
kansas city withjoykrystal ig
Source: @withjoykrystal/instagram

Her health took a devastating turn on March 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Krissy's husband of two years, Clayton William Anderson, told local outlet Fox4 the pain rocked him to his core. "I feel lost," he shared. "There's a lot of people in this house, and it feels empty." The couple previously suffered a childbirth years ago.

In the wake of her shocking death, a fundraiser made in her honor has sky-rocketed past its original $25k goal and has garnered more than $75,500 in donations. "Krissy is reunited with their babies James Charles and Charlotte Willow," her GoFundMe stated.

MORE ON:
Deaths
Article continues below advertisement
kansas city chiefs fb
Source: facebook

Krissy's husband of two years, Clayton William Anderson, told local outlet Fox4 the pain has rocked him to his core.

Article continues below advertisement

A visitation was held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at the Penwell-Gabel funeral home ahead of today's service at 10:30 AM at the local Christ Community Church.

During her cheerleading days, she rooted for the team for over 100 games from 2006 to 2011, and again from 2013 to 2016.

Article continues below advertisement
kansas city cheerleaders withjoykrystal
Source: @withjoykrystal/instagram

Krissy cheered for over 100 NFL games.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The team shared, "During that time, she attended the Pro Bowl as the Chiefs representative in 2015, served as a captain of her team, cheered during the London game, and visited our troops around the world, including in Iraq, Kuwait, and throughout the United States."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.