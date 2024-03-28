Former Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader Laid to Rest, Family Raises $75k After She Dies of Sepsis Following Stillbirth

"Krissy sought out hospitalization during her 21st week of pregnancy, and despite the trauma of losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, she fought on," her family shared on a GoFundMe page.

"Her fight with sepsis, led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive," they shared, revealing she was surrounded by her loved ones when she took her last breath. Krissy was 40.

Polls and studies have shown that at least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis, and nearly 350,000 adults with it die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.