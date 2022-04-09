24-Year-Old Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Fatally Getting Hit By A Car

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement after the news broke which read: "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins."

"[Haskins] quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Tomlin continued. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken ... Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."