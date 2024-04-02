Retired NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Dead at 35, No Foul Play Suspected: Cops

Retired Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis has died in Florida at the age of 35, RadarOnline.com confirmed after speaking with local officials.

Police said they were called on Monday by a "house assistant" who found the longtime NFL player, known for retiring mid-game in 2019, dead at his home in Southwest Ranches, a suburb outside of Miami.

"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," the Davie Police Department said while noting that the investigation is ongoing.