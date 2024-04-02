DeSean Jackson's Ex Kayla Responds in Court After NFL Star Accuses Her of Abandoning Their Children and Being 'Brainwashed'
DeSean Jackson’s ex Kayla Phillips complained about the NFL star cutting off her monthly support without warning — following accusations she abandoned their two sons.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kayla submitted an income and expense declaration in response to DeSean’s petition for sole custody of their children, DeSean Jr. and Jace.
Kayla has yet to file an official answer to DeSean’s petition, but she did submit her financial report.
As we previously reported, in his petition, DeSean claimed he moved from Florida to California in 2020 after breaking up with Kayla. He said the children came to spend time with him. DeSean said when it was time for them to return to their mom, she asked him to keep them longer.
DeSean said when the next return date came, Kayla asked for another extension before they returned. He said she had “stopped calling about the children’s return” since then.
The NFL star said he enrolled his sons in a California school. He accused Kayla of “abandoning” the children after allegedly joining a religious group called The Most High. He said she had been showing “cult-like behavior” since joining the group.
The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver claimed Kayla had been “brainwashed” and had no interest in being around for their 2 young boys.
"[Kayla] appears erratic on Facebook video posts," he said in the petition. DeSean said his ex "states the members of The Most High are WOKE and everybody else is not."
"We don't know what [Phillips] is capable of since she joined 'The Most High' cult which is why we have filed the request For Child Abduction Prevention Orders," his petition read.
DeSean said his ex-had been living in an RV with her boyfriend. He said he was better fit to take care of the boys.
In her recent filing, Kayla claimed she made $500 weekly as an Administrative Assistant. She estimated DeSean pulls in $20k per month from his various businesses.
She added a note that said her income had changed significantly due to DeSean cutting off her $3k per month child support. She said he stopped paying her car note too.
Kayla admitted in the documents that her kids live with DeSean 98% of the time. She said before February 2023, they were with her 90% of the time and the rest with their father.
A judge has yet to rule.
As we first reported, DeSean was shut down in his plea to keep the court battle sealed.
“I am requesting a court order to seal the records of the child custody case of DeSean Jackson Sr. vs. Kayla Phillips on the grounds that, I, DeSean Jackson, Sr, the petition in this matter, am a retired, former NFL football player who would like to keep this matter sealed and confidential for the sake of privacy for myself and my minor children as a safeguard from the media and social media,” he said. The judge denied the request.
Kayla has yet to reveal any plan to fight DeSean over custody.