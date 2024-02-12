‘Confidential’: NFL Star DeSean Jackson Pleads With Court to Seal Custody Battle After Accusing Ex of Being ‘Brainwashed’ By ‘Cult’
Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson pleaded with the court to block the public from viewing his ongoing custody battle — days after he accused his ex of being “brainwashed.”
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the NFL star asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to seal the entire case he filed against his ex, Kayla Phillips.
“I am requesting a court order to seal the records of the child custody case of DeSean Jackson Sr. vs. Kayla Phillips on the grounds that, I, DeSean Jackson, Sr, the petition in this matter, am a retired, former NFL football player who would like to keep this matter sealed and confidential for the sake of privacy for myself and my minor children as a safeguard from the media and social media,” he said.
As we previously reported, earlier this month, DeSean filed a petition demanding he be awarded sole custody of the two sons he shares with Kayla.
In his paperwork, DeSean said he moved to California after breaking up with Kayla in 2020. The exes lived together in Florida with their sons, DeSean and Jace.
The NFL star said he took his children to California to spend time with him. He said, “when it was time for the visit to end, I called [Kayla] to make arrangements for the children's return and [Phillips] gave me a later date to return the children."
DeSean said when the date came, Kayla asked that he keep the kids for a bit longer. He said Kayla "stopped calling me about the children's return, so I enrolled the children in school here in Los Angeles and the children have been living with me since.”
- Sheriff Suing R. Kelly For Sleeping With His Wife Wants To Depose Disgraced Singer From Prison
- Danny Masterson Relinquishes Custody of Daughter, 9, in Divorce After Being Sentenced to 30 Years Behind Bars
- Dwight Howard Demands Sexually Explicit Texts Exchanged With Assault Accuser Be Sealed in Court Battle
In his filing, DeSean said his ex had “abandoned” their children.
He said he believed Kayla had become involved in a religious group called "The Most High" and was showing "cult-like behavior."
"[Kayla] appears erratic on Facebook video posts," he claimed. DeSean said his ex "states the members of The Most High are WOKE and everybody else is not."
"We don't know what [Phillips] is capable of since she joined 'The Most High' cult which is why we have filed the request For Child Abduction Prevention Orders," his petition read.
DeSean said his ex-had been “brainwashed” by the “cult.” In addition, he said she didn’t have a stable home for the kids. He claimed she lived in a RV with her boyfriend.
A judge has yet to rule.