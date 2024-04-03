Patrick Mahomes Sr. Officially Slapped With Felony Charge for 3rd DWI Arrest
Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has officially been hit with a felony charge after being arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) a week before his son's Super Bowl win, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
The former MLB pitcher lives in Tyler, Texas, and now faces his third citation for (DWI).
An indictment filed on March 28 by the state of Texas charged Mahomes Sr. with a third-degree felony in connection to his arrest on Saturday, February 3, records from the Seventh District Court reveal.
At around 8:30 PM, officers noticed Mahomes Sr. was driving slowly and had expired registration tags. When they pulled him over, they allegedly found an open 16-ounce Coors beer in the vehicle's center console, as RadarOnline.com reported.
According to the affidavit, Mahomes Sr. admitted he "had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar" before getting into his car. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, he was booked into the Smith County jail in Texas on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.
“I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public place," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit, citing probable cause.
His choice of Coors was fitting as his son had appeared in an ad for the beer brand nearly a year earlier. However, since NFL players are prohibited from promoting beer, the athlete instead hyped “Coors Light Bear" in the television commercial.
The NFL star's father could face up to 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if convicted, per Texas law.
The arrest came days before the quarterback's team clinched their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.
Mahomes Jr. was tight-lipped about his father's arrest.
“Don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” the athlete said, according to the New York Post. “It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family. That’s really all I’ll say at this point.”
Mahomes Sr. was also cited for his first two misdemeanor DWI offenses in Tyler, the first of which was in 2012.
A jury found Mahomes guilty of his second DWI offense on February 27, 2019, and he was sentenced to 40 days behind bars.
Court records also show Mahomes Sr. has racked up several other traffic and criminal misdemeanor citations, including for reckless driving, assault, theft, driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an invalid license.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mahomes Sr.'s attorney for comment.
Mahomes Sr. is not the only member of the family making headlines for criminal matters. Jackson Mahomes, 23, the quarterback's younger brother, was accused of committing sexual battery against a woman at a Kansas City bar in February of 2023.
In January of this year, however, prosecutors requested that a judge dismiss the felony charges against the younger Mahomes, as court documents stated the alleged victim refused to cooperate in the case.