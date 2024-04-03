Patrick Mahomes Sr. Officially Slapped With Felony Charge for 3rd DWI Arrest

Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has officially been hit with a felony charge after being arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) a week before his son's Super Bowl win, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The former MLB pitcher lives in Tyler, Texas, and now faces his third citation for (DWI).

An indictment filed on March 28 by the state of Texas charged Mahomes Sr. with a third-degree felony in connection to his arrest on Saturday, February 3, records from the Seventh District Court reveal.