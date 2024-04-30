Home > Politics > Joe Biden OnlyFans Star Farha Khalidi Claims Biden Administration Paid Her to Push 'Political Propaganda' on Social Media Source: @ farhakhalidi/Instagram; MEGA OnlyFans star Farha Khalidi recently claimed that President Joe Biden’s team paid her to push “political propaganda” on her various social media platforms. By: Connor Surmonte Apr. 30 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Farha Khalidi on how surrogates for the Biden administration tried to pay her to engage in identity politics and sell their message.



A case of racial division as a top-down phenomenon. They're literally buying the TikTok influencers. pic.twitter.com/nJWGvsLlMu — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 26, 2024 Khalidi, 25, made the surprising claim during a recent podcast interview with right-wing political commentator Richard Hanania.

According to Khalidi, the Biden Administration paid her an undisclosed sum of money to push “full-on political propaganda” that included a push for then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson back in 2022. “I was doing full-on political propaganda,” the OnlyFans star, who also boasts more than 1.8 million TikTok followers, claimed during her interview with Hanania.

“The funny thing is they’re, like, ‘Do not disclose this as an ad’ because they were like, ‘Technically, it’s not a product, so you don’t have to disclose it’s an ad,’” Khalidi claimed further. “Because I think they just wanted, like, some edgy girl of color to just tell people – like when they nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, they’re, like, ‘Can you say as a person of color, you know, that you feel reflected?’” she added.

Khalidi also claimed that she rejected the Biden Administration’s request and refused to follow the Biden team’s narrative. “And I’m, like, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘Please,’ and I’m like, ‘No,’” Khalidid said. “I’ll talk about the news of it, but I’m not going to be like – I’m not going to have a white person tell me to be, like, ‘This is how I feel as a person of color.’”

“It’s just so – I think that black-pilled me slightly on political propaganda,” she continued. “Yeah, they’re basically, ‘As, like, another black person, can you just say that you feel reflected by Ketanji?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’ll talk about Ketanji’s background and her accomplishments,’ but you know what I mean?” “I’ll never – I’m not going to say, like, the corny stuff, even if it was a brown person emailing it to me.”

Khalidi later backtracked and clarified that it was not the Biden Administration that paid her to push "full-on political propaganda" but rather a "third-party media company doing it on [Biden's] behalf."

“It’s not Biden, but it’s, like, a third party,” she admitted. “You know what I mean? It’s, like, a media company that’s doing it on his behalf.” “I’m not blaming him for this,” Khalidi clarified further.

Source: MEGA It is unclear who the “third-party media company” was that allegedly hired Khalidi to stump for President Biden.

It is unclear who the “third-party media company” was and what, if any, their connection to the Biden Administration was when they allegedly hired the social media influencer and OnlyFans model. Meanwhile, Khalidi backtracked once again and claimed that she made most of her money in college by pushing content for not only the Biden Administration but also for organizations like Planned Parenthood and companies like “dating apps and stuff.”

“I was taking ads by the time I graduated college from, like, the Biden Administration, Planned Parenthood and, like, dating apps and stuff,” Khalidi, who also boats a whole 119,000 Instagram followers, claimed. “So it was, like, fully financially sustaining me.” The White House has not yet responded to the OnlyFans star’s shocking claims.

