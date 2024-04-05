REVEALED: Sofia Vergara Walked Away With Extensive Jewelry and Luxury Clothing Collection in Divorce From Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara walked away with her jewelry and clothing collection in her split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello — but their prenup blocked either from collecting spousal support.
The exes submitted their complete divorce judgment in their divorce, obtained by RadarOnline.com.
In the agreement, on top of the diamonds and luxury duds, Sofia left the marriage with all of her miscellaneous personal effects and all the money she earned after the date of separation.
The deal, first reported by Page Six, gave Sofia, “All assets in the sole name of Respondent or in her possession, custody, or control that have not been awarded.”
Joe kept his wardrobe and jewelry collection in the deal.
The agreement added, “Petitioner and Respondent may terminate any life insurance policies for which he/she is the owner or insured.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sofia and Joe reached a settlement in their divorce in February.
Sources said the exes ended on good terms after being married for 7 years. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
Per their deal, neither party had to pay spousal support to the other.
Joe filed for divorce in July 2023 citing irreconcilable differences. The actor started dating actress Caitlin O'Connor earlier this year.
The two are quite serious with them making public appearances together regularly and posting each other constantly on social media.
For her part, Sofia spoke out about the divorce in January. She told Entertainment Tonight she was surprised by the reaction from the public.
"You can't hide those things,” she said. "It wasn't bad. I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how they usually [do]. And I was just kind of surprised. They kind of just said what it was and that was it."
She said, “I've been moving on."
After the split, Sofia was spotted with Dr. Justin Saliman. The actress never spoke about the relationship.
A source previously told ET, “They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow. Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and Sofia always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits. Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she’s up front and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him."
At the moment, Sofia is involved in a separate legal battle with a home contractor.