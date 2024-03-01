Joe Manganiello, 47, Ready for Baby With Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor, 34, After Sofia Vergara Divorce: Report

First comes love. Then comes marriage. Then comes baby — at least, that's how Joe Manganiello wants it to go between him and his girlfriend of several months, Caitlin O'Connor. The Magic Mike hunk, 47, wants to become a dad and knows he's not getting any younger, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources shared that "Joe is head over heels in love" with his 34-year-old actress girlfriend. They are allegedly already talking about marriage and babies despite his fresh divorce from Sofía Vergara.