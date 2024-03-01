Joe Manganiello, 47, Ready for Baby With Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor, 34, After Sofia Vergara Divorce: Report
First comes love. Then comes marriage. Then comes baby — at least, that's how Joe Manganiello wants it to go between him and his girlfriend of several months, Caitlin O'Connor. The Magic Mike hunk, 47, wants to become a dad and knows he's not getting any younger, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources shared that "Joe is head over heels in love" with his 34-year-old actress girlfriend. They are allegedly already talking about marriage and babies despite his fresh divorce from Sofía Vergara.
Insiders say the newly loved-up couple has jumped to playing house and is ready to start nesting.
"Joe and Caitlin are already picking out baby names for their first child," a tipster tattled to the National Enquirer, "and they want to have several!"
Some folks think wedding talk is nuts, but the pal insisted "he wants to make her his bride" and "start a family."
The happy couple has been hooking up since September, and pals say Manganiello, who was reportedly frustrated with Vergara's lack of interest in rearing rugrats, has been pushing things along at a rapid pace. Kids were said to be a point of contention between the Modern Family star, 51, and her ex.
The Colombian beauty is already a mom to a 32-year-old son named Manolo — who is almost as old as his former stepdad's new live-in girlfriend — and she didn't want to start again. Vergara later confirmed the news, revealing, "My husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom" when discussing their split.
The seriousness of Manganiello and O'Connor's romance was laid bare just days after the True Blood actor finalized his divorce. He was married to Vergara for seven years before pulling the plug on their union.
RadarOnline.com reported the details of their prenup, revealing that Manganiello and Vergara got to keep the individual assets they accumulated during their relationship.
They also waived any right to alimony, so spousal support wasn't an issue — and neither was custody since they did not share any children. The Spider-Man star and the America's Got Talent judge used to be Hollywood's "It" couple, but that all came crashing down when they announced their separation in July 2023.
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement.
The divorce documents listed their date of separation as July 2, which signified what RadarOnline.com told you — there had been trouble in paradise for some time.