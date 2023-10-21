Sofía Vergara Goes on Date with Orthopedic Surgeon After Split from Joe Manganiello
Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara went on a date Friday night, October 20, with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old and her latest flame were seen going to dinner together in Beverly Hills, not too far from where Kim Kardashian was having her 43rd birthday bash.
Vergara was snapped by paparazzi wearing a black lace corset top, plum-colored slacks, and black heels. As for Saliman, he wore a navy button-down shirt and blue jeans.
According to Page Six, Saliman has an education from Stanford University and has a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
His online profile describes him as “a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee.”
Vergara is married to Magic Mike actor and Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast Joe Manganiello but announced that they separated earlier this year. They were married for seven years, but the actress reportedly left the relationship due to his desire to have kids.
She has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32, with high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez.
Saliman was previously married to actress Bree Turner, known for the TV show Grimm and rom-com classic The Ugly Truth.
According to People, they broke up in 2018 when Turner filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" after being married for ten years and sharing two kids with each other.
Saliman is the first man that we know of with whom Vergara has been romantically linked to following her divorce from Manganiello.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Manganiello and Vergara said in a joint social media message following their breakup.
According to sources at the time, the couple had been struggling for a while.
"Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider stated.
A second source added, "Sofía and Joe have been living separate lives. They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones."
"Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home," they continued.