Kyle Richards Drops Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Last Name After He Moves Out of $10 Million Marital Mansion

Kyle Richards has dropped her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky's last name — at least, on social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Instagram page no longer displays "Kyle Richards Umansky," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kyle's bold — and very public — move, comes just days after it was revealed that Mauricio allegedly moved out of their $10 million marital home as they continue to navigate their separation following 27 years of marriage.