Kyle Richards Drops Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Last Name After He Moves Out of $10 Million Marital Mansion

kyle richards mauricio umansky
Source: MEgA

By:

May 3 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Kyle Richards has dropped her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky's last name — at least, on social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Instagram page no longer displays "Kyle Richards Umansky," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kyle's bold — and very public — move, comes just days after it was revealed that Mauricio allegedly moved out of their $10 million marital home as they continue to navigate their separation following 27 years of marriage.

kyle richards mauricio umanksy
Source: MEGA

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards called it quits after a 27-year marriage.

Kyle's IG profile reads "Kyle Richards” instead of “Kyle Richards Umansky," as first reported by Page Six on Thursday. Interestingly enough, she still calls herself a "Mom, wife, actor, author, producer," and an "animal lover," as well as a RHOBH castmate while listing her talent representative CAA.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Mauricio moved out of the Encino home he shared with Kyle and into a West Hollywood condo. The 53-year-old real estate mogul allegedly bought the unit in the same complex as A-list actor Matt Damon, who got his condo for $8.6 million.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

kyle richards
Source: MEGA

Mauricio allegedly bought a condo in West Hollywood.

Kyle and Mauricio confirmed their separation in July 2023. The pair have been married since 1996. In December 2023, the RHOBH star said she and Mauricio had not discussed divorce.

"We haven't spoken about [divorce] yet," Kyle said. "No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven't gone that route yet."

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards
kyle richards rhobh husband mauricio umansky divorce moves out
Source: ABC

Mauricio was linked to his 'DWTS' partner Emma post-split.

Insiders revealed Kyle and Mauricio still haven't discussed a potential divorce as they allegedly "agreed it’s too messy financially." The exes are living their own lives — hence, his new pad.

kyle richards morgan wade
Source: @kylerichards/Instagram

Kyle sparked dating rumors with country singer Morgan Wade.

Kyle and Mauricio have both been linked to other people since their separation. She's been rumored to be dating female country singer Morgan Wade and he was caught holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars costar Emma Slater; however, Kyle and Mauricio denied the romance rumors.

