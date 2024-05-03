Home > Exclusives > Bachelorette Exclusive 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay's Estranged Husband Pleads For Support to Vacate Marital Home, Claims Ex Controls Security Cameras and He Wants Out Source: MEGA Bryan is demanding support and By: Ryan Naumann May 3 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Rachel Lindsay’s estranged husband Bryan Abasolo accuses the Bachelorette star of using community funds to pay her high-priced divorce lawyer but refusing to give him access to the money. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Abasolo asked the judge presiding over their bitter divorce to have Lindsay pay him $75k to help with legal fees and to hire a forensic accountant to comb through her finances.

The 44-year-old chiropractor filed for divorce in January after 4 years of marriage. He listed the date of separation as December 31, 2023. Abasolo demanded Lindsay pay him monthly spousal support. In his financial documents, he listed his income as $1,700 per month.

Lindsay has yet to respond to her ex's request.

He said he had $781k in real property but next to nothing in the bank. He said he had owned properties in North Hollywood and Miami, an air fryer, gym equipment, his $1k wedding band, and $51k in investment accounts. Abasolo listed his 2 businesses as being “not yet valued.

In his new filing, Abasolo said he needed assistance from Lindsay to pay his lawyers to get a fair settlement in the divorce. He said he is still living with Lindsay but “neither of us wants to continue to live together.” He said, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.” “I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he said. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

The exes split earlier in December 2023.

He added, “During marriage, Rachel and I had an upper-class marital standard of living. We lived in a luxury condominium in West Hollywood, then purchased our beautiful Family Residence in North Hollywood. Rachel currently drives a 2023 Porsche Macan.” Abasolo said they dined at fine restaurants and vacationed to luxury stops throughout their marriage.

Lindsay’s ex added, “I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant, while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses.” Abasolo claimed Lindsay “is claiming that our Family Residence is her sole and separate property, even though I believe that the majority, if not all, of the $466,000 down payment on our Family Residence came from community property earned during our marriage.”

He said he needed the $75k to pay his legal team and for the forensic accountant. A judge has yet to rule. Lindsay and Abasolo met on season 13 of The Bachelorette. They got married in 2019.

Source: MEGA

As we first reported, Lindsay hired powerhouse divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Wasser’s previous clients include Dr. Dre, Kim Kardashian,, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Joe Manganiello, Britney Spears and countless others.

Abasolo spoke out after filing for divorce. "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” he told his social media followers. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he continued. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."