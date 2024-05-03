Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Buys $3.8 Malibu Mansion, Spotted at Beachside Abode With Porsche Parked in Garage
Powerball winner Edwin Castro purchased a highly sought-after Malibu mansion for nearly $4 million under a mystery LLC after making history with his lotto ticket, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Castro was spotted in the garage at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, sipping on what appeared to be a boba drink while having a chat. The home is on the PCH highway and came fully furnished, per its listing. An eyewitness said he let himself into the stunning abode.
Property documents revealed it was purchased in 2023 under a mystery LLC, the name of which is the home's address.
Filings from the Recorder's Office of Los Angeles Country for Castro's first property similarly featured an LLC listing only the address.
In photos obtained by The Sun, the newly minted millionaire was dressed casually in a blue T-shirt, swimming trunks, sunglasses, and flip-flops while standing next to a black Porsche that was parked inside next to the wall filled with storage boxes.
This is the third property that Castro purchased since his life-changing win after taking his chance on the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
He also purchased a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom $25.5 million Hollywood mansion and a more modest $4 million home in Altadena last year. Castro bought the winning ticket in the city at Joe's Service Center.
Castro collected the largest-ever lottery jackpot in 2022, and opted for a lump sum of $997.6 million, according to the California Lottery.
He ultimately went home with $628.5 million after taxes.
Things took a bizarre turn in May 2023, when a gardener from California, Jose Rivera, filed a lawsuit claiming that he was the rightful owner of the ticket.
Rivera alleged that his former landlord Urachi F. Romero stole the ticket before Castro got his hands on it.
He has since been charged with filing a false police report but pleaded not guilty.
Castro previously demanded the lawsuit be thrown out of court while his lawyer doubled down on claims that security footage showed his client purchasing the winning ticket.
He argued that Rivera failed to show how they would have come in contact or how Castro would have received the allegedly "stolen" ticket.
Rivera maintains that he is the rightful winner and has reportedly recruited the defense attorney of Michael Jackson's disgraced doctor Conrad Murray.
The California Lottery is standing by Castro and said they are sure he is the sole winner of the record-breaking fortune.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last month that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed Rivera's claims against the California State Lottery Commission.
The complaint against Castro remains ongoing.