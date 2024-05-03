Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Buys $3.8 Malibu Mansion, Spotted at Beachside Abode With Porsche Parked in Garage

Powerball winner Edwin Castro purchased a highly sought-after Malibu mansion for nearly $4 million under a mystery LLC after making history with his lotto ticket, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Castro was spotted in the garage at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, sipping on what appeared to be a boba drink while having a chat. The home is on the PCH highway and came fully furnished, per its listing. An eyewitness said he let himself into the stunning abode.