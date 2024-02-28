Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Takes $1.5 Million Ferrari for Test Drive
Powerball winner Edwin Castro sent his associate to test drive a $1.5 million Ferrari, seemingly looking to add to his growing collection of luxury cars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Castro, 32, has kept a low profile since winning over $2 billion in the California Powerball, he has splurged on several purchases, including several prized sports cars.
The 32-year-old was spotted at RM Sotheby's classic car auction on Monday in Culver City. He dressed down in black athletic joggers, a t-shirt, and flip-flops.
According to insiders, the Powerball winner arrived before lunch and had an associate test drive a red Ferrari to a private location. The associate kept things low-key, too, wearing his hoodie as he was escorted by a staff member carrying an umbrella.
Castro and his security team later met the associate at the undisclosed location so he could take the $1.5 million sports car for a spin, reported The Sun.
He was said to have chatted with staff about the vehicle before he left with security in a blacked-out SUV and headed back to his $25 million Hollywood Hills home.
Sotheby's website has a 1990 Ferrari F40 listed, which showed the vehicle with a single ownership for 20 years.
"The gold standard of supercars for the 1980s, the Ferrari F40 took the automotive world to new heights, breaking the 200-mph barrier in a road-legal automobile for the first time," the listing read.
"Hotly desirable from the moment of its announcement, the model has always been in vogue since day one and is now considered an important piece of any Ferrari collection and a must-own for enthusiasts around the world."
While the listing concealed the price tag for prospective buyers, the vehicle is estimated to be worth $1.5 million. Should Castro follow through with the purchase, it would be the latest — and most expensive — addition to his garage.
Castro was recently seen in a new black Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe, worth an estimated $135,491. He's also been spotted behind the wheel of a white Porsche and a $50,000 vintage green Porsche 911 SC from the 1970s.
While Castro loves luxury cars, he's also spent some of his winnings on real estate. In addition to his Hollywood Hills home, Castro shared his newfound wealth with his family and purchased his parents a $4 million mansion in Altadena, complete with 24/7 security detail.
"Edwin is keen to get into car restoration, and along with a garage he's looking to find his own shop, he's already viewed several properties," an insider dished.