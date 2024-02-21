Powerball Billionaire Recruits A-List PR Guru as He Builds 'Sophisticated Team of Experts' to Manage Fame and Money
Powerball billionaire Edwin Castro is building a "sophisticated team of experts" and sparing no change after being thrust into the limelight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the jackpot winner said he has recruited a new attorney, former federal prosecutor, and veteran trial lawyer Michael G. Freedman of The Freedman Firm in LA, according to a report.
Castro has also locked in PR guru Terry Fahn to help him with communications. Fahn has worked with A-list celebrities and sports stars, including Alex Rodriguez.
The 31-year-old has been adjusting to his newfound wealth after opting for the lump sum option following his $2.04 billion win in November 2022, giving him a total of $997 million after tax. He has since treated himself to a luxury house, gifting one to his parents, purchasing multiple sports cars, and splurging on exotic trips.
An insider told The Sun that Castro has been donating to multiple charities and causes "close to his heart" since he won.
Over the weekend, he was spotted out on the town with a mystery woman. They were seen cruising around in his green $90,000 vintage Porsche.
While he has been enjoying the perks of his lavish earnings, Castro has also been dragged into a court battle.
Shortly after he came forward as the Powerball winner, Castro was accused of stealing the winning lotto ticket. He was hit with a lawsuit by 43-year-old Jose Rivera, who claimed he purchased the ticket on November 8 at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.
The plaintiff said a man named "Reggie" Romero stole the ticket the same day and attempted to blackmail him after allegedly losing it and offering to split the winnings if it were found. That lawsuit remains ongoing, RadarOnline.com can confirm, months after Rivera was charged with filing a false police report. He pleaded not guilty.
This outlet should note that Castro has remained adamant he is the sole and rightful owner of the winning ticket. The California Lottery also denied Rivera's accusations.
"I have personally viewed the CCTV footage and it is crystal clear," Castro's attorney said after his client demanded the lawsuit be tossed. "Edwin Castro purchased the winning Powerball ticket without question."