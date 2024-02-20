Your tip
Justin Timberlake Accused of Cheating on Cameron Diaz With Playboy Model Linked to A-Rod/J Lo Sext Scandal

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; @zostarzz/Instagram; MEGA

Zoe Gregory has been linked to a few Hollywood cheating scandals.

Feb. 20 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Cry us a river! Justin Timberlake is being accused of two-timing Cameron Diaz with a Playboy model who was once enthralled in a sexting scandal with Alex Rodriguez weeks before he popped the question to Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Timberlake famously dated Diaz for four years before breaking up in 2007.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz dated from 2003 to 2007.

Zoe Gregory, the blonde bombshell behind the accusations, spoke out about their alleged hookup at the Playboy Mansion, claiming she was the first to hit on the SexyBack singer. The former Playmate-turned-adult film star alleged that Timberlake first declined her advances, telling her about his relationship with Diaz. Gregory claimed she responded by saying the Charlie’s Angels actress was “not with [him] now."

“He didn’t want to look like a wimp,” she told Daily Mail. “We both got in the grotto, and we both got our kit off — down to his shorts — and we ended up fooling around.”

Gregory alleged she and Timberlake did “not have sex” but claimed they fondled and “made out.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Timberlake and Diaz's reps for comment.

Embedded Image
Source: @zostarzz/Instagram

The ex-Playboy model claimed she hooked up with Timberlake while he was dating Diaz.

If Gregory looks familiar, that's because she's the same woman who accused A-Rod of sexting her weeks before proposing to his ex-fiancée J Lo. The model claimed that the retired MLB stud had been sending her inappropriate texts while preparing to put a ring on J Lo's finger.

“He was being like a dirty dog. He seemed like a needy, h---- bloke,” Gregory told the Sun at the time. “If he is doing this right up until the point he is proposing to her, it is just not fair.”

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake

This isn't the first time Timberlake's been accused of straying outside of his relationships. Pop princess Britney Spears claimed the former *NSYNC singer cheated on her throughout their three-year relationship and then profited off her infidelity with his hits Cry Me a River and What Goes Around … Comes Around after they split in 2002.

copy of image templates
Source: @zostarzz/Instagram

She also alleged that A-Rod was sexting her just weeks before popping the question to J Lo.

Timberlake eventually married Jessica Biel in 2012 — but his reputation since saying "I Do" hasn't been squeaky clean either. He made headlines in 2019 when he was caught holding hands and looking affectionate with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans.

copy of image templates
Source: MEGA

Timberlake's marriage to Jessica Biel was also plagued with a cheating rumor.

Timberlake wasted no time, issuing an apology on social media while denying he cheated.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement (sic) — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he shared at the time.

Timberlake and Biel managed to weather the storm. The pair share two sons: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

