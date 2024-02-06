Justin Timberlake 'Thinking' About Tell-all Interview With Oprah in the Wake of Britney Spears Backlash

"Justin is really not happy how things have gone down," a source told the Sun on Timberlake considering an interview with the media mogul, according to the Daily Mail. "He wanted [his new] music to speak for itself, but that’s clearly not happening."

Spears recently tried to calm tensions by posting an apology on her Instagram for writing about certain things in her memoir. In the same caption, she gave her ex-boyfriend a shout-out and said she liked his new song, Selfish.

Mere days after the post, Timberlake bizarrely introduced his infamous break-up song at a concert by announcing, "I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody," prompting Spears to clap back with her own non-apology on Instagram.