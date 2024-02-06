Justin Timberlake 'Thinking' About Tell-all Interview With Oprah in the Wake of Britney Spears Backlash
After months of backlash sparked by ex-girlfriend Britney Spears' memoir, Justin Timberlake is considering sitting down for a tell-all interview with Oprah, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reports of Timberlake, 43, "thinking" about explaining his side of the story to the legendary talk show host follow the non-apology he seemingly aimed at Spears, 42, before performing his hit song about their breakup, Cry Me a River, at a New York concert.
Trouble in paradise started for Timberlake when Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, hit retail shelves in October.
The pop princess included scandalous details about their young romance — including getting an abortion after then-boyfriend Timberlake suggested she do so after learning she was pregnant with his child — among other cringe anecdotes from their time together.
Now, insiders claim the Sexy Back singer wants to set the record straight with Oprah's help.
"Justin is really not happy how things have gone down," a source told the Sun on Timberlake considering an interview with the media mogul, according to the Daily Mail. "He wanted [his new] music to speak for itself, but that’s clearly not happening."
Spears recently tried to calm tensions by posting an apology on her Instagram for writing about certain things in her memoir. In the same caption, she gave her ex-boyfriend a shout-out and said she liked his new song, Selfish.
Mere days after the post, Timberlake bizarrely introduced his infamous break-up song at a concert by announcing, "I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody," prompting Spears to clap back with her own non-apology on Instagram.
"His comments on stage have only added fuel to the fire," the source said of Timberlake's non-apology. "The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards."
The insider noted Timberlake's apprehension, "He really doesn't want to do it but the louder the backlash gets the more he feels he may have to."
Timberlake appeared to reconsider the interview after backlash transitioned from commentary on social media to music charts.
Spears' fans responded to the Cry Me a River non-apology by streaming Spears' 2011 track Selfish, propelling the song to the top of the charts 13 years after its release and burying Timberlake's new song in the process.