Prince Harry's 2021 Oprah Winfrey Interview Leaves Spotify Bosses 'Horrified' 2 Years Later

Prince Harry "horrified" top executives at Spotify after he confessed to Oprah Winfrey that he frivolously signed media deals because he was strapped for cash after leaving the U.K., RadarOnline.com has learned.

Harry's admission was one of several bombshells that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, dropped during their infamous 2021 interview with Oprah in Montecito, California.

After last week's joint announcement that Spotify and the Sussexes had mutually agreed to part ways, an insider claimed Harry's remarks to the talk show legend soured his reputation at the streaming platform.