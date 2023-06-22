Prince Harry's Bizarre Podcast Pitch Exposed: Wanted to Interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to Discuss Childhood Trauma

They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and it appeared Prince Harry resorted to a far-out concept to land his own podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the Duke of Sussex brainstormed potential content to produce under his $20 million Spotify deal that he signed with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, he considered a show centered on childhood trauma.

Prince Harry thought it would be interesting to sit down and discuss the childhoods of high-profile figures like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.