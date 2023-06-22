Prince Harry's Bizarre Podcast Pitch Exposed: Wanted to Interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to Discuss Childhood Trauma
They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and it appeared Prince Harry resorted to a far-out concept to land his own podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the Duke of Sussex brainstormed potential content to produce under his $20 million Spotify deal that he signed with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, he considered a show centered on childhood trauma.
Prince Harry thought it would be interesting to sit down and discuss the childhoods of high-profile figures like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
According to Bloomberg's Ashley Carman, Prince Harry had several ideas for his podcast that went nowhere — and likely for the best. Insiders, who requested anonymity, said Harry pitched potential podcast themes to various producers and productions companies.
During those discussions, the idea of a podcast that looked at childhood trauma and discussed its impact on adulthood with high-profile guests was thrown out.
While on the surface the idea did not jump out as particularly questionable given Harry's childhood, the fact he mentioned Trump and Putin as potential guests raised eyebrows.
Harry was also said to have pitched a show focused on fatherhood, as well as a show that focused on major societal issues. Week by week, Harry would discuss climate change, politics, and religion — and suggested Pope Francis as an example guest.
- Stephen A. Smith Rips Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Says They Are Only Relevant When They're 'Insulting' the Royal Family
- 'Woe is Me': Kelly Osbourne Torches Exiled Royal Prince Harry as 'Whining, Complaining T---'
- Meghan’s Biggest Lie Yet: Markle Accused of Faking Interviews for Axed $20 Million Spotify Podcast
The bizarre pitch was, obviously, unsuccessful — and considering last week's split between Spotify and the Duke and Duchess, it was unlikely to be brought to life anytime soon.
Harry and Meghan's production company, Archewell Audio, announced in a joint statement with Spotify that the two entities "have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Unsurprisingly, Meghan and Harry were heavily criticized online and branded "f------ grifters" by Spotify executive producer Bill Simmons.
The couple's previous $20 million deal resulted in a 13-episode series from Meghan's podcast Archetypes, which explored stereotypes of women with various celebrity guests. The podcast was a far cry from what the deal originally promised to listeners.
Moreover, Meghan's podcast was initially slated to hit the streaming platform in 2021 but wasn't ready for release until 2022.