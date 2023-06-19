Meghan and Harry's Marriage 'Rocked' by His Testimony About Ex Chelsy Davy: 'He Talked So Affectionately' About Her
Prince Harry gave an intimate look at his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy while testifying in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, a difficult portion from his court battle for wife Meghan Markle to read, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said the Duke of Sussex's shocking confessions "rocked his marriage" just as the couple called a ceasefire in their seemingly never-ending battle with the royals.
"Harry felt he had no choice but to testify because he believes it's the right thing to do for the greater good," a source told In Touch magazine in their June 2023 issue.
"He talked so affectionately about [Daly] and made it sound as if they'd still be together today if not for outside influences, which is like a stab in the heart for Meghan," added the insider.
Harry argued the British media would report on his triumphs but "took greater pleasure in knocking me down," citing instances amid his now-fizzled romance with Daly.
"We met in about early 2004 and were in a relationship which continued, on and off, until around mid-2010. Our relationship was long distance for the majority of the time we were together, with Chelsy and I often living in different countries, so we relied on communicating by phone a lot," he shared in a written statement filed at the High Court before he took the stand to answer questions.
"We, naturally, spoke about all types of personal matters, including all aspects of our relationship and this was often through voicemail. As my girlfriend, I trusted Chelsy with the most private of information and vice versa," the royal renegade continued.
Harry is suing MGN for allegedly hacking his phone to gain access to private information. He said that as more stories were published about his personal life, "there was a strain put on our relationship, we started to distrust everyone around us."
Harry and Daly ultimately called it quits due to the difficulties that came with being in the public eye. "I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn't want this life either. I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first," he wrote in his memoir, Spare.
Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 and have put on a united front throughout their union, although insiders claim their marriage is being put to the test.
"No one really gets over their first love," the source said. "And, deep down, Meghan knows that."