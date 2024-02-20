RIP Kagney Linn Karter: Adult Film Production Company Donates $2k to Help Cover Memorial Costs After Her Death
Former adult film star Kagney Linn Karter is being remembered as a "beloved performer" as well as a "kind and gentle soul" in a sentimental tribute from an x-rated film production company, which made a four-figure contribution to a GoFundMe launched in her honor.
RadarOnline.com has learned the top donation of $2,000 was sent by the "Brazzers Team" to help Karter's grieving mother, Tina, cover memorial costs after she took her own life in Ohio. As this outlet reported, Karter tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the mouth.
Karter's bio on Brazzers' website details how she got "used to performing for the masses as a cheerleader, performing with the other gals for packed stadiums all through her high school days in Texas" before making a name for herself in the adult film industry.
It noted how Karter was honored with all the top industry accolades, taking home the AVN, XRCO, and XBIZ Awards for Best New Starlet in 2010. She was featured in Official Silence of the Lambs Parody and Not Married with Children XXX among other projects.
"The Brazzers Team is deeply saddened by the news of Kagney Linn Karter's passing," a tribute read via their official Instagram account on Monday. "Kagney was a remarkably talented actor, singer, and dancer with a great sense of humor."
"Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."
She left behind Los Angeles in 2019 to move to Ohio, where she started a pole fitness studio.
Karter was discovered at an Ohio residence on Redfern Road after she pulled the trigger last Thursday, online records viewed by RadarOnline.com showed.
"Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by," her friends, the owners of two fitness studios in the Northeast Ohio area, shared via GoFundMe description. "Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage."
"As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her," they continued. "Her final class with us was February 7, less than two weeks before Kagney tragically took her own life in her home."
Parma police said Karter's mother called to report the suicide, revealing the former adult star left behind a note that was found. There were no signs of foul play and no drugs at the scene.
RadarOnline.com was told an external examination was performed on Karter by the forensic pathologist in Cuyahoga County, and toxicology results are still pending.