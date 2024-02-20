RIP Kagney Linn Karter: Adult Film Production Company Donates $2k to Help Cover Memorial Costs After Her Death

Karter's bio on Brazzers' website details how she got "used to performing for the masses as a cheerleader, performing with the other gals for packed stadiums all through her high school days in Texas" before making a name for herself in the adult film industry.

It noted how Karter was honored with all the top industry accolades, taking home the AVN, XRCO, and XBIZ Awards for Best New Starlet in 2010. She was featured in Official Silence of the Lambs Parody and Not Married with Children XXX among other projects.

"The Brazzers Team is deeply saddened by the news of Kagney Linn Karter's passing," a tribute read via their official Instagram account on Monday. "Kagney was a remarkably talented actor, singer, and dancer with a great sense of humor."

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."