Giulia & Romeo: Leading the Charge in Compassionate, Vegan Fashion

In an industry often riddled with environmental and ethical shortcomings, Giulia & Romeo emerges as a beacon of hope, embodying a new wave of vegan fashion that prioritizes sustainability, ethical practices, and compassion. Spearheaded by Daniela Brunner, this transformative fashion brand marries the elegance of high fashion with a staunch commitment to animal welfare and environmental sustainability. In the words of Brunner herself, Giulia and Romeo adheres itself to “integrity, consciousness, and ethics” where “the protection of animals and the environment as a requirement for everything we do.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Journey to Compassion: The Birth of Giulia & Romeo

The genesis of Giulia & Romeo comes from the personal realization of Brunner herself. After the birth of her son Romeo, in 2017, Daniela underwent a transformative reflection about the reality of animal cruelty that is embedded on a large scale within the fashion industry. This troubling realization led her to transition to veganism and a greater reevaluation of her fashion choices. Brunner recalls, “When I became vegan in January 2018 with the birth of my son Romeo, my whole attitude changed”. Brunner admits “I used to always buy exclusive high-end brands”, but then “suddenly I became aware of how much cruelty is hidden in all these products.” These truths sparked a desire to fill a void in the market for cruelty-free fashion that didn't compromise style or quality. Daniela recently gave birth to twins, one of whom she named Giulia, bringing Romeo and Giulia together forever. Giulia and Romeo opened their first brick and mortar store in Munich, Germany in September of 2023. Brunner’s brand is at the forefront of vegan fashion, and she will continue to expand her brand as far as she dares.

Article continues below advertisement

Crafting Elegance with a Conscience

Giulia & Romeo stands out with its distinctive material quality and design versatility. Brunner remains at the forefront of all of her designs, curating pieces that embody a mix of modern aesthetics and timeless elegance. The brand's offerings range from chic tailored blazers to ethereal maxi dresses, sleek handbags, and classically designed outerwear including sweatshirts and hoodies. Her pieces incorporate sustainable materials including organic jersey, Ecopel, and innovative vegan leather alternatives like mushroom and pineapple leaves. The brand's commitment to cruelty-free fashion extends to their manufacturing process, which involves collaboration with local tailors and artisans that ensure equitable labor practices and high-quality craftsmanship.

Article continues below advertisement

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Giulia & Romeo's journey hasn't been without its challenges. A notable occurrence that happened came right before their second major fashion show. For the show, Brunner had partnered with a local textile factory that would provide all the necessary materials and fabrics for her pieces. Unfortunately, the results did not meet Brunner's expectations, and the pieces had to be completely scrapped. Brunner confidently carried on, and decided to enlist a new team of tailors and designers to remake her collection from scratch, hours before viewing. Bruner's resilience is what continues to carry the ethos of her brand and commitment to great fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

Championing Animal Welfare

Central to Giulia & Romeo's mission is a profound respect for all living beings. The brand's dedication to cruelty-free clothing is exemplified by its pledge to donate 100% of its profits to animal welfare organizations.These efforts and the brands commitment to vegan sourcing has also gotten recognition from major players within animal advocacy spaces. The brand has been recognized by PETA and Animal Equality for their use of eco-friendly materials and commitment to responsible manufacturing. The brand’s eco-friendly reputation continues to gain momentum within the growing vegan industry as a whole, as they seek to minimize the environmental impact commonly associated with traditional fashion production. Their vegan alternatives, a result of meticulous research and development, have proven to be successful in creating pieces that exemplify durability and luxury. All through ethical means.

Envisioning a Global Presence

With aspirations to establish an international footprint, Giulia & Romeo plans to open stores in major cities like London, Los Angeles, and New York, following the opening of their inaugural store in Munich. Their label has already been getting support amongst the public, one person in particular is Pamela Anderson. The beloved actress and animal activist has been spotted wearing the vegan brand recently in an outing in New York. The black hoodie with the words “Vegan” labeled on the back, is just one of the many outerwear pieces that Brunners has curated as a part of her collection. Brunner's goal in the end is to forge personal connections with customers worldwide while continuing to extend their influence in the fashion industry and championing the cause of ethical fashion.

Pioneering a Fashion Revolution

Giulia & Romeo is not just a brand; it's a movement. At the vanguard of the vegan fashion revolution, it demonstrates that fashion can be both stunning and kind-hearted. Through their innovative use of sustainable materials, ethical manufacturing practices, and unwavering commitment to animal welfare, Giulia & Romeo sets a new benchmark for the industry. As the demand for ethical fashion surges, the brand stands as a shining example of how fashion can evolve to become a force for good, harmonizing style with compassion and sustainability. Discover more about their journey and collections here.