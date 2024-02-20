Kansas City Parade Shooting: Two Adult Gunmen Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charges
Two men have been officially charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade last week.
Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller are being held on $1 million bond. They remain hospitalized following the Valentine's Day incident that left one woman dead and over 20 people injured, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said this was the first round of charges and noted that Lisa Lopez-Galvan was allegedly fatally shot by a bullet from Miller's gun. If found guilty, both adults could face life in prison.
Following an initial investigation, it was determined that Mays got into a heated verbal argument with someone he had no prior history with, which quickly escalated before Mays allegedly drew a handgun.
Almost immediately, Miller and others brandished their firearms, and a shootout started, Peters Baker said.
The two individuals charged are separate from the two teenagers who face gun-related and resisting arrest charges that are in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, she said.
"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions that day," Peters Baker emphasized. "While we're not there yet, we're going to get there. We are not done yet."
During her press conference, she stated that parade-goers who were injured while trying to flee amidst the chaos are encouraged to get in contact with prosecutors.
Fans of the Chiefs had gathered at the event to celebrate the NFL team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were among the teammates who were there to ring in the momentous occasion.
After the tragic death of Lopez-Galvan, a mom of two and local community radio DJ who attended the highly anticipated parade, her family issued a statement.
"We are grateful to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office led by Jean Peters Baker and her amazing team of highly experienced and dedicated prosecutors. We also want to thank the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and all other law enforcement departments involved in this investigation," they shared. "It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved."
"Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community."