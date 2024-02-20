'No Peace, B----': Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake for 'Walking Back' Insults Against Her Late Father — 'We See You for Who You Are'
Meghan McCain trashed Kari Lake this week after the GOP Senate candidate “walked back” a series of attacks and insults against Meghan’s late father, RadarOnline.com can report.
Meghan targeted Lake on Tuesday morning shortly after the Arizona politician “walked back” a series of prior insults against the late Senator John McCain and the McCain family.
“It was said in jest,” Lake said on Monday. “And I think that if John McCain, who had a great sense of humor, would have heard it, he would have laughed.”
Flash forward to Tuesday morning, and Meghan had a few choice words for Lake.
“Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to get the hell out,” Meghan tweeted. “Guess she realized she can’t become a Senator without us.”
“No peace, b----,” John McCain’s daughter said. “We see you for who you are – and are repulsed by it.”
Lake previously called the late Senator John McCain a “loser” while she was campaigning to become Arizona’s governor in 2022 – even despite having called the GOP lawmaker a “hero” shortly after his death from brain cancer in August 2018.
Lake also once ordered “McCain Republicans” to “get the hell out” during a rally for her 2022 Arizona gubernatorial campaign – a gubernatorial race that she ultimately lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
“We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we?” Lake said two years ago. “Get the hell out!”
“Arizona has delivered some losers,” Lake added at the time regarding Meghan’s father.
Meghan responded to Lake’s shocking remarks back in 2022. She called the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate “bile trash” and described Lake’s attacks as “disgusting” and “hateful.”
"Everyone has been asking me for comment on this bile trash from Kari Lake,” Meghan said back in 2022. “Unfortunately my family has become used to these kind of disgusting and hateful comments.”
“My father will always be an icon and the people of Arizona deserve someone better than Kari Lake,” she added.
Lake also previously compared Meghan to a “rabid dog.”
“Meghan McCain is irrelevant, and she is part of that establishment swamp section of the Republican Party,” Lake said in July 2022. “Like a rabid dog who has been cornered, she is thrashing around and trying to throw a fit.”
“It’s very much like what she has always done,” Lake added at the time.
Meghan responded and called Lake “psycho,” “unhealthy,” and “unhinged.”
“This is psycho, unhealthy and unhinged,” Meghan said. “If I ever go missing, please check this woman’s basement first please.”
Lake is currently a candidate in the 2024 United States Senate election in Arizona. She is one of eight GOP candidates running for the party’s nomination to face either Democrat Ruben Gallego or Democrat Alexander Keller in the general election in November.