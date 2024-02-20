Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Malia Obama

'Giant Bomb': Nepo Baby Malia Obama's Film Flooded With Negative Reviews After Directorial Debut at Sundance

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Malia Obama's short film has been plagued with negative reviews.

By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nepo baby Malia Obama's short film has been plagued with negative reviews after her directorial debut was screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Malia's The Heart is being savagely ripped apart — but commenters might have a hidden political motive despite her desperate attempt to separate herself from her parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The former president and first lady's oldest daughter, 25, dropped her last name to avoid the negative stigma about growing up in a famous family. Instead of using her recognizable Obama surname to gain attention for The Heart, which she wrote and directed, Malia chose to use her middle name, Ann, in its place.

The credits of her short film reads "Malia Ann" instead of "Malia Obama."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

'The Heart' is being savagely ripped apart — but commenters might have a hidden political motive.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite ditching the Obama last name, Malia wasn't able to shake off the nepotism backlash, with several naysayers trashing her film on the movie social network Letterboxd.

"Can you really be a true indie filmmaker if your dad was President?" one person asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Calling Malia's film "fine," another Letterboxd user said the "issue here is honestly that this kid just doesn't get to fail. Your first short film has a s---load of money thrown at it Donald Glover producing and you walk into Sundance....

"Wasn't this a thing for indies back in the day? You should be allowed to be mid when you are learning and I think what rubs people the wrong way is getting to be mid on a national scale. You should have the opportunity to f--- up small scale but I can only imagine we get a Malia Ann (who are you fooling here girl just own it) feature film within two years... Malia I bet you're on Letterboxd reading these so please god your life will be easier if you just own it," the user continued.

"It is so funny that basically the ambition of our political ruling class is actually just to make FX shows... like girl you could start your own kingdom in Illinois if you so chose."

MORE ON:
Malia Obama
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She dropped her famous last name in the credits but it didn't work.

Article continues below advertisement

Others couldn't wait to drag her father into the reviews.

"Honoring her father's legacy by dropping a giant bomb and not receiving any criticism for it," said one critic, referencing his office's military strikes while in office.

Another negative reviewer said they "should've turned around and asked Malia's dad what he was doing with those drones in Syria from 2012 to 2015."

While this is Malia's first short she directed, she's no stranger to the Hollywood industry.

Obama's daughter was interning for Harvey Weinstein as a stript reader before his reputation was destroyed when his sexual assault history was made public with the "Me Too" movement. After graduating from college, she went on to work with Glover, who had glowing reviews about her future.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of image templates
Source: MEGA

While the short is her directorial debut, Malia's been working in the industry for a few years.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard," Glover said of Malia. "I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.