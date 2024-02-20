'Giant Bomb': Nepo Baby Malia Obama's Film Flooded With Negative Reviews After Directorial Debut at Sundance

Calling Malia's film "fine," another Letterboxd user said the "issue here is honestly that this kid just doesn't get to fail. Your first short film has a s---load of money thrown at it Donald Glover producing and you walk into Sundance....

"Wasn't this a thing for indies back in the day? You should be allowed to be mid when you are learning and I think what rubs people the wrong way is getting to be mid on a national scale. You should have the opportunity to f--- up small scale but I can only imagine we get a Malia Ann (who are you fooling here girl just own it) feature film within two years... Malia I bet you're on Letterboxd reading these so please god your life will be easier if you just own it," the user continued.

"It is so funny that basically the ambition of our political ruling class is actually just to make FX shows... like girl you could start your own kingdom in Illinois if you so chose."