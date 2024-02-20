Memphis Mom, 30, Arrested for Child Abuse and Neglect After Pictures of Daughter, 5, Waxing Naked Crotches Go Viral: Report
A mother is facing charges after images surfaced online that appeared to show her daughter participating in waxing procedures on the naked crotches of at least two different women, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jasmine Moss, 30, was formally charged with child abuse and neglect last week after the startling posts gained widespread attention and prompted an investigation by the Memphis Police Department.
According to an official affidavit, authorities began receiving complaints about the images on Wednesday, February 15th.
The images were shared on a since-deleted Instagram account managed by Moss that she seemingly utilized to promote her hair removal business.
One graphic picture showed the young girl wearing gloves as she applied wax to a lady's crotch area. A second shocking pic showed the little girl standing in front of another woman who had both her pants and underwear off.
Moss identified the child as her daughter in one post and reportedly mentioned that the child had been involved in waxing procedures for 24 clients within an eight-hour period.
"When I say I'm passing down Deed & LLCs to my creations I mean that!" Moss captioned a since-deleted post.
The affidavit cited previous police reports concerning the mother and daughter pair. Those previous police reports indicated that the child in question is only 5 years old.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Police Department disclosed that a collaborative investigation was initiated with the Tennessee Department of Children Services.
Investigators urged individuals not to save, forward, download, or upload the images in question in any manner.
Instead, they requested that any further complaints regarding the posts be directed to the Center for Missing or Exploited Children or to file a CyberTip Report.
The Memphis Police Department also emphasized that the Center's involvement is crucial in determining the jurisdiction of the case.
“The Memphis Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been made aware of images that are viral on social media of a minor performing a wax on a nude female,” the department tweeted on Friday. “A joint investigation is underway by MPD and the Department of Children's Services.”
The Memphis Police Department also issued a press release regarding the ongoing matter.
“Please DO NOT screen save or forward these images to law enforcement or anyone,” the department wrote. “Please do not download or upload these images in any way.”
“Any further complaints related to this incident can please be referred to The Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” the department continued. “The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will assist the Memphis PD ICAC unit in determining the proper jurisdiction and case deconfliction.”
“This post is under investigation by law enforcement,” the release concluded last week. “This is an ongoing investigation.”
Moss is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face the child abuse and neglect charges against her, according to TMZ.