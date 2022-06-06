Former First Daughter Malia Obama Looks Carefree At Dinner With Pals As Joe Biden's Son Gets Caught Up In Controversy

Malia Obama was seen living it up over the weekend, chatting with her friends and eating tapas while dining al fresco at Manchego in Santa Monica — all just before President Joe Biden's scandal-plagued son made headlines for a jaw-dropping iPhone leak.

The former First Daughter looked extra trendy as she enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday, wearing a red tank top paired with a long-sleeve cover tucked into black denim shorts with a matching belt.