Autopsy Shocker: Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Karter sustained an intraoral shotgun wound, according to Cuyahoga County officials who determined she died by suicide on Thursday of last week, TMZ reported.

She was found dead at an Ohio residence on Redfern Road, online records viewed by RadarOnline.com showed, and her body was received that same day on Feb. 15.

The medical examiner told this outlet that a viewing was completed. "A viewing is an external examination performed by the forensic pathologist. No autopsy was performed and toxicology results are still pending. No further information is available at this time," the External Affairs Manager for Cuyahoga County clarified.

A GoFundMe launched in her honor by her friends Rachel and Megan, has already raised double the $8k goal within just three days to help Kartner's mom, Tina, cover the cost of her memorial and "all financial expectations associated with it."