Autopsy Shocker: Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Former adult film star Kagney Linn Karter died from an intraoral shotgun wound, RadarOnline.com has learned.

By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Former adult film star Kagney Linn Karter tragically ended her own life by putting a high-powered firearm in her mouth and pulling the trigger, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Karter sustained an intraoral shotgun wound, according to Cuyahoga County officials who determined she died by suicide on Thursday of last week, TMZ reported.

She was found dead at an Ohio residence on Redfern Road, online records viewed by RadarOnline.com showed, and her body was received that same day on Feb. 15.

The medical examiner told this outlet that a viewing was completed. "A viewing is an external examination performed by the forensic pathologist. No autopsy was performed and toxicology results are still pending. No further information is available at this time," the External Affairs Manager for Cuyahoga County clarified.

A GoFundMe launched in her honor by her friends Rachel and Megan, has already raised double the $8k goal within just three days to help Kartner's mom, Tina, cover the cost of her memorial and "all financial expectations associated with it."

As of Tuesday, it's at $16,229, with over 280 donations pouring in.

Karter arrived on the adult film industry scene in the mid-2000s, going on to win multiple awards and be chosen as the Penthouse Pet of the Month in June 2009. She was notably featured on the cover of Holly Randall's photo book Erotic Dream Girls as well as Hustler.

She more recently started a pole fitness studio after relocating to Ohio from LA in 2019.

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths
"Business ownership is no easy task, but Kagney never shied away from the challenge. Her students and staff remember her incredibly fondly, both as an intelligent and intuitive instructor and as an owner who did all she could to build a little community of her own, something of which she could be proud, somewhere she could feel safe and wanted," her friends shared.

The GoFundMe stated that she "struggled with mental health issues" over the years but fought her battles with tenacity before she "tragically took her own life in her home."

"The news sank like a stone in our hearts," Rachel and Megan wrote. "She was all brightness and bubble, with never a cross word to say about another."

Karter's last Instagram post was on Feb. 10, showing her smiling at the beach in Florida.

After covering the costs of her memorial, additional donations will go toward a local animal rescue charity.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

