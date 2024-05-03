READ THE EMAIL: Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Demanded $500k a Year For Her Firm Months After Pop Star Quit Vegas Residency
Britney Spears’ father Jamie submitted an email exchange between himself and his daughters’ former manager Lou Taylor — that revealed Lou demanded a guaranteed six-figure annual compensation in 2019 AFTER Britney announced she was stepping back from work.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the email exchange submitted by Jamie as part of his effort to have his final conservatorship accounting report approved by the court.
Jamie hired Lou Taylor and her management company Tri-Star after the conservatorship was put in place in 2008.
In the email, dated November 12, 2019, Lou wrote to Jamie Spears and CC’d her business partner Robin Greenhill. She wrote, “Jamie — We just ran time and billing for Britney and all of the entities. We have a (400k) loss on time nad billing this year — we have been paid $179k.”
She added, “I want to stay at 5 percent commission but set a floor of $500k a year. Meaning we would not get paid less than the $500k this year 2020 so we would get a retainer payment each month and each quarter settle it up against the commission. Unlike the other professionals management and legal we are still having to do work even though B is not including the court accounting.”
Lou added, “Then next year we will look at time and billing again.” She ended, “Is this approved?"
The email came months after Britney canceled her second planned Las Vegas residence. At the time, she announced she was going on an “indefinite work hiatus.”
According to The New York Times, the Vegas show being scrapped cost Tri Star a substantial amount of money. The firm was to be paid 5 percent of the revenue. Britney said she was involuntarily forced into a mental health facility at the time.
Jamie replied to Lou’s email, “Sorry my head trying to get all this going on straight will get back to you.”
Lou replied to Jamie the same day. “Yes, I know Robin and I were supposed to go through it with you — know it’s bas timing. We just want to create a floor since we can’t afford to lose #400k. We are not looking to true up 2019. Just want for Nov and Dec get a retainer payment. Meaning the floor is we won’t make less than the $500k a year and if commission is at least that we will true it up.”
A month later, on December 20, 2019, Robin forwarded the initial email chain to Jamie. She told him, “Here is the calculation based on the below. You will need to approve it.”
Hours later, Jamie wrote to the chain, “Approved.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney and her father recently settled their battle in the conservatorship. Sources told us the pop star was pleased to wrap up the matter and move on with her life.