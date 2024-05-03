Busted? Kristi Noem Accused of Lying About 2014 Meeting With North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was recently accused of lying about a 2014 meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in her upcoming new book, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Noem faced backlash for killing her 14-month-old puppy 20 years ago, the already embattled GOP governor faced further scrutiny for another claim made in her new book ahead of its publication on May 7.