Busted? Kristi Noem Accused of Lying About 2014 Meeting With North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was recently accused of lying about a 2014 meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in her upcoming new book, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Noem faced backlash for killing her 14-month-old puppy 20 years ago, the already embattled GOP governor faced further scrutiny for another claim made in her new book ahead of its publication on May 7.
According to Noem, she met Kim Jong Un during a visit to China in 2014 when she served on the House Armed Services Committee.
“Through my tenure on the House Armed Services Committee, I had the chance to travel to many countries to meet with world leaders,” she wrote in No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.
“I remember when I met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un,” Noem continued. “I’m sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants (I’d been a children’s pastor, after all).”
“Dealing with foreign leaders takes resolve, preparation and determination,” the South Dakota governor wrote further. “My experiences on those many foreign trips made me a better member of Congress and a stronger governor.”
“It allowed me to hone my deal-making skills, which play a crucial role in leadership.”
But according to the South Dakota outlet the Dakota Scout, it was “nearly impossible” that Noem met with the North Korean dictator during her visit to China ten years ago.
The outlet questioned Noem’s timeline and emphasized how Kim Jong Un did not leave North Korea between his ascension to the role of supreme leader in 2011 and a visit to Beijing in 2018.
“I don’t see any conceivable way that a single junior member of Congress without explicit escort from the U.S. State Department and military would be meeting with a leader from North Korea,” North Korea expert George Lopez told the Dakota Scout.
“What would have been so critical in his bag of tricks that he would have met with an American lawmaker,” Lopez continued, “this one distinctively?”
Another source who worked on the House Armed Services Committee alongside Noem from 2013 to 2015 called the GOP governor’s Kim Jong Un story “b-------.”
Ian Fury, Noem’s spokesperson, insisted that the embattled South Dakota governor accidentally “conflated world leaders’ names” in No Going Back and that the book’s publisher would “address” the issue ahead of the book’s release on Tuesday.
“We’ve been made aware that the publisher will be addressing conflated world leaders’ names in the book before it is released,” Fury said in a statement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Noem’s “b-------” story about meeting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in 2014 comes just days after Noem faced backlash for another story detailed in her upcoming book.
The GOP governor came under fire when she admitted to killing her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, after the pup attacked a neighbor’s chickens 20 years ago.
Noem faced backlash from both sides of the political aisle for the shocking incident, and some insiders claimed that she ruined her chances of becoming Donald Trump’s vice president running mate pick due to the harrowing story.
“She was already unlikely to be picked as VP, but had a shot,” one GOP source said amid the backlash against Noem. “After this, it’s just impossible.”