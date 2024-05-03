Home > Exclusives > Rachel Lindsay Exclusive EXPOSED: 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay’s Estranged Husband Reveals Low 4-Figure Monthly Income After Pleading for Support in Divorce Source: MEGA Lindsay has yet to respond to her ex's demand for support. By: Ryan Naumann May 3 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s ex Bryan Abasolo revealed he pulls in around $1,600 per month and currently has a negative bank account balance. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Abasolo filed his income and expense declaration as part of their ongoing divorce.

In the filing, the 43-year-old chiropractor listed himself as self-employed. He said he earns $1,341 per month from his job and another $330 in rental property income. He said his income from his self-employment is negative $571 per month. Abasolo said he had $781k in real and personal property but little to no funds in the bank. In the filing, he said Lindsay lives with him and pays some of the household expenses.

He said his monthly expenses are $6,500 in rent, $1,500 in groceries, $500 on clothes, $250 on laundry, $5,000 for his savings, and various other bills. He said his monthly expenses total $18,900. He said he owes $245k in student loans and another $2k in credit card debt. He said his loans are “deferred” at the moment.

Lindsay’s ex said he has paid his divorce lawyer $6k and owes another 27k. He said his assets include a home in North Hollywood and another in Miami. The chiropractor said he had $252 in one bank account but negative $564 in a second account. His assets include his air fryer, gym equipment worth $500, his $1k wedding band and a watch worth $2k. He said he owned a 2023 Porsche Macan worth $51k and had investment accounts with around $30k.

Source: MEGA

Abasolo listed his 2 businesses as being “not yet valued. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Abasolo filed for divorce in January after 4 years of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reasons for the split. The petition listed the date of separation as December 31, 2023. Abasolo demanded Lindsay pay him spousal support.

The two met on season 13 of The Bachelorette. The former couple got engaged on the finale. They got hitched in 2019. Lindsay recently hired powerhouse divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in the case.

Wasser's former clients include Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Stevie Wonder, Joe Manganiello, Britney Spears, Kevin Costner, and numerous other stars.

Lindsay spoke about the split with her Higher Learning podcast co-host Van Lathan. "I didn't think I would get emotional," she said as they filmed a recent episode. "First off, I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."

"Obviously, it's a difficult time [which you know] if you've read the headlines," she continued. "You're probably wondering why I would even work, but to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself. The best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning." Abasolo broke his silence on the situation after filing his divorce petition.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” he said. "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he continued. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."