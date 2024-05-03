Your tip
Kellie Pickler Sells Nashville Home Where Late Husband Kyle Jacobs Died For $2.6 Million as She Faces Drama With His Parents in Court

Source: MEGA

Kellie recently performed for the first time since Kyle's death.

By:

May 3 2024, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kellie Pickler found a buyer to purchase the Nashville pad she lived in with her late husband Kyle Jacobs for nearly double what she purchased it for — as drama with her in-laws intensifies.

According to real estate records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the country singer unloaded the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,865 sq. ft. pad for $2.6 million. The home's amenities include a three-car garage, a screened-in porch with a pool, and a massive backyard.

The home is currently "under contract" but the sale was yet to be finalized.

Source: MEGA

The home was purchased for $1.4 million in 2010.

Kellie listed the home in December 2023, only a couple of months after Kyle took his life inside the home in February 2023. As we previously reported, Kyle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Source: MEGA

Kellie listed the pad months after her husband took his life.

The Medical Examiner's report listed Kyle as an “Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.”

Kellie woke up on the day in question and could not find her husband.

Source: MEGA

Kyle's parents are demanding Kellie show up to a law office later this month.

"After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the police said.

Kellie forfeited her right to be named administrator of Kyle's estate following his death. Instead, she allowed his parents Reed and Sharon Jacobs to take over the role.

For the past couple of months, Kyle's parents have been making moves in probate court. They first demanded the judge presiding over the case allow them to subpoena Apple for text messages and call logs from their late son's phone around the time of his death. In addition, they demanded the court permit them to view the sealed Medical Examiner's report that included photos taken at the scene of the death.

The judge signed off on both requests.

As we first reported, Reed and Sharon fired off a subponea to Kellie earlier this month. The couple demanded she show up at a law office this month to discuss Kyle's personal property still in her possession.

The family said they wanted her to bring a series of items that belonged to their late son.

Source: MEGA

Kyle died in early 2023.

The notice read, "You are hereby commanded to appear at this time, date, and place specified for the purpose of giving testimony. In addition, you are to bring the items listed. Failure to appear may result in contempt of Court which could result in punishment by fine and or/imprisonment as provided by the law."

The list of items includes Kyle's gun collection, knife collection, Rolex watch, jewelry excluding his wedding ring, Japanese sword, 2 guitars, piano, file cabinets, family photographs, and his sheet music. f any kind."

Their lawyer told Kellie to also bring "any and all other assets of the estate that may" be in Kellie's possession or her brother's possession, "or any other person, including items as may be stored at a location outside the Residence."

