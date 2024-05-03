Kellie Pickler found a buyer to purchase the Nashville pad she lived in with her late husband Kyle Jacobs for nearly double what she purchased it for — as drama with her in-laws intensifies.

According to real estate records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the country singer unloaded the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,865 sq. ft. pad for $2.6 million. The home's amenities include a three-car garage, a screened-in porch with a pool, and a massive backyard.

The home is currently "under contract" but the sale was yet to be finalized.